Measurement Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to talk to Trucks? Measure their health and ability to perform their tasks? Support our test engineers with measurements and sensors to make the future test techniques a reality?
If yes, it's time to send your application right now!
We support a variety of reliability, durability and performance testing for groups within Volvo like Electromobility, Autonomous Solutions and all new technology areas with equipment and technical support. Come on board and be a part of the team, either as a pro who improve our skills and performance or as a passionate new college which we can inspire to grow.
Position description
In this position, as a Measurement Engineer, your responsibilities will be:
Support to our global testing departments within Group Trucks Technology, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Volvo Buses etc with data acquisition systems for various function, performance and feature verification and validation tests.
Work closely within a team of experts to make sure all requests from our internal customers can be planned and delivered in time.
Based on plan, ensure that all devices are configured to capture the right signals from the in vehicle networks so the right data is captured.
Participate in testing and verification of processes/products (software/hardware) in different environments such as test rigs, proving grounds and customer trucks.
Have contact with the test leaders and engineers to ensure we deliver the service and support requested.
Be involved in different kinds of investigations and test-to-learn activities, as well as education and development of new methods within the measurement area.
Work closely with our suppliers in projects to update our equipment and coordinate systems and tools for best usage with teams on other sites globally.
Interface with Volvo IT to ensure that the right inputs are given for development of Volvo data acquisition tools.
Who are we?
You will be part of an open, friendly, and skilled team consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
With us you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you can't imagine today!
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in different knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality etc.
Who are you?
We think that you like working with measurements and are interested in things like remote data logging. Or perhaps you like to build your own data collection systems? Maybe you have experience in creating test tools or you just like to improve on things that you encounter. You like to share your knowledge and gain from discussions with other people and departments. A strong customer focus and understanding of customer needs is essential in this position. We believe that you love technology and have a genuine interest in working with the future of transport solutions. To be successful in this position we also think that you are thrilled by challenge and are determined to succeed. You can work independently but appreciate a good team to collaborate with when needed. We also believe that you see the benefits of the mixture of cultures and languages working in a global organization.
In order to succeed in this role we see that you have the following knowledge and experience:
Bachelor's Degree in engineering (Masters is an advantage)
Experience of measurement technology, communication, sensors, and measurement systems such as Dewesoft, Ipetronik, MX4
Experience of field vehicle buses like CAN, LIN, Ethernet, J1587 including their different protocols
Fluent in both English spoken and written
Experience in data analysis tools like Matlab or Python
Experience in tools like ATI Vision and CANalyzer.
Experience with Volvo internal systems is a merit
Service minded
Our customer is our business, so you have a strong customer focus, understanding the needs and willing to assist to come up with a good solution!
If you would like to be part of a great team working in an environment where change is the ordinary, we look forward to your application!
Are you interested or do you have questions? Do not hesitate to contact me!
For more information please contact:
Nicholas Pais, Group Manager Testing Technology
Phone: +46 739026526
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8192391