Materials Engineer
2024-08-07
Materials Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
Would you like to play a leading role in developing one of Siemens Energy's most important product lines, the Laser Power Bed Fusion (LPBF)? We are now seeking a highly skilled and motivated Material Engineer to join our dynamic team!
As a Materials Engineer you will work on a broad spectrum of tasks in a fully equipped Metallographic laboratory. This role offers the opportunity to grow into a team lead position, where you will guide and mentor a team of dedicated engineers.
Most of your work will likely consist of metallurgical analysis and mechanical testing of components and test pieces manufactured by LPBF. You will perform advanced metallographic examinations, including using our own FEG-SEM, and will be central to planning, performing, and evaluating mechanical testing for both R&D purposes and quality assurance of production parts.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Contribute to Siemens Energy's green transition by enabling our gas turbines to run more efficiently and supporting their operation with renewable fuels.
* Tackle a leading role within your technical field, conducting research and development on advanced materials for energy applications.
* Analyze material properties and performance to optimize product design and manufacturing processes.
* Collaborate with other teams to develop innovative solutions for material advancements and manufacturing methods using super alloys, while providing technical expertise and support to internal and external partners.
* Lead and manage projects from concept to implementation, ensuring timely delivery and quality
* Be a mentor and develop junior engineers, fostering a collaborative and successful team environment.
What You Bring
* Minimum a Master's degree in Materials Science or similar.
* Strong background in material science, metallography, and mechanical testing.
* Curiosity and dedication to learning and adopting new advancements.
* Good interpersonal relationships and self-management skills.
* Adaptability, strong communication skills in English and Swedish.
* Knowledge of material properties, testing methods, and characterization techniques.
* Problem-solving skills and critical thinking.
* Proven leadership skills and a desire for growth.
About the Team
We are team with a strong emphasis on work/life balance, group dynamics and learning from each other! Your office will be in the materials and chemistry laboratory building where you work together with 30 metallurgist, materials specialist, chemical engineers, and lab technicians. You will also work closely with engage colleagues internationally.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability.... Ersättning
