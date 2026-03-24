Materials Engineer - Simulation & Applications
Thermo-Calc Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-03-24
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thermo-Calc Solutions AB i Solna
Based in Solna in Stockholm, Sweden, Thermo-Calc Solutions AB is the engineering services company under the Thermo-Calc Software group, and offers specialized ICME solutions such as, alloy composition- and heat treatment optimization, materials design, as well as Thermo-Calc application support. The company serves clients globally in accelerating materials innovation through simulation and modelling across industries, such as metals, aerospace, space, energy and defense.
Thermo-Calc Solutions is seeking a Materials Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will perform work related to materials modelling and development, application of computational tools, and project management. This role involves significant customer interaction and may require up to 30% travel.
Key responsibilities and activities:
• Engage with materials producers, manufacturers, end-users, and Thermo-Calc Software customers to define requirements, shape development plans, and drive new business opportunities
• Lead and collaborate with project teams to address materials-based challenges through modeling and analysis (e.g., CALPHAD and related tools)
• Manage and execute project activities, ensuring effective use of computational tools and timely delivery of results
• Document, report, and communicate progress and outcomes for both internal initiatives and customer projects
• Lead proposal development for internal, public, and customer-funded projects.
Requirements:
• An advanced degree in metallurgy, alternatively in materials science or materials engineering combined with a strong understanding of physical metallurgy (Ph.D. or Master's degree with 2+ years of industry experience)
• Extensive experience with the application of Thermo-Calc Software thermodynamic & kinetic modules
• Experience with programming (e.g., Python)
• Strong ability to define complex technical concepts, identify applicable solutions, and articulate value and results to internal and external audiences
• Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills with the ability to collaborate across departments and communicate with various stakeholders
• Be authorized to work in Sweden
Candidates with experience in process-structure or structure-property modeling of metallic systems are strongly preferred. Added merits include expertise in steel, aluminum, or nickel alloy development, as well as experience with TC-PRISMA, TC-Python programming, finite element modeling, machine learning, or data science. Proficiency in Swedish, German or French is considered an advantage.
Thermo-Calc Solutions offers a truly exciting and stimulating work environment, where each individual can and is empowered to make a difference.
Interested candidates shall submit their resumes and a cover letter summarizing how their experience aligns with this role to Dr. Fuyao Yan, Technology Group Lead and Sr. Materials Design Engineer, at info.solutions@thermocalc.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05
E-post: info.solutions@thermocalc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Materials engineer - sim & app". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thermo-Calc Solutions AB
(org.nr 559058-1475)
Råsundavägen 18a (visa karta
)
169 67 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9816433