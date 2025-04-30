Material Planner
2025-04-30
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Material Planner you will play a vital role to secure material availability and improve performance from our global supplier base to the Planning & Fulfillment Center in Västerås.
In this role you will:
Work with the entire demand cycle from placing purchase orders, monitoring order acknowledgement, until the materials have been received, and the invoices have been paid.
Monitor deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
Communicate supplier forecasts.
Strive for an optimized inventory levels while keeping the service level high.
Daily contact with global suppliers and colleagues locally and internationally.
Manage and participate in improvement projects.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
As part of ABB Process Automation business area, the ABB Process Control Platform (PCP) organization is the value generating partner, creating digital control solutions for industries. We are managing the entire extended value chain from suppliers to the delivery, creating competitive advantage through improved customer satisfaction with optimized responsiveness, lead time, quality, cost and on-time delivery.
Qualifications for the role
Degree in Logistics or other relevant work experience is preferable.
Experience from work with material planning/operational purchasing is meritorious.
Satisfactory knowledge in the MS Office package, especially Excel.
SAP experience is meritorious.
Fluent written and spoken Swedish and English.
You are a structured team player with good learning capability. You are curious and enjoy exploring, developing and improve processes and the way of operating.
Experience in lean manufacturing
More about us
Recruiting Manager Martin Lindman, +46724644274, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 060 011; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46724612314.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The last day to apply is May 23.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
721 30 VÄSTERÅS
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
