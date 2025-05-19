Material Handler
Rasulson Consulting AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ulricehamn
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment - Workshop Operations and Logistics Specialist
A skilled and hands-on professional is sought to support operations at a vehicle testing facility in Gothenburg. The role involves a combination of practical work and logistical coordination, with a focus on electric trucks and related infrastructure.
Responsibilities:
As part of the daily operations at the test site, your responsibilities will include:
Driving electric trucks over short distances between test zones, workshops, and charging areas
Preparing designated installation sites by following manuals for non-electrical charging equipment setups
Constructing basic support structures and platforms for charging units
Handling loading and unloading tasks using a truck-mounted crane (up to 18 tons)
Managing materials, tools, and shipments using forklifts
Coordinating and scheduling the use of an internal electric test fleet (approx. 10 vehicles)
Occasionally transporting charging equipment between testing locations
Assisting with activity planning and logistical support in the test lab in collaboration with technical and development teams
Requirements:
Fluency in Swedish, both spoken and written
Strong communication skills in English
Valid C-class driver's license
Forklift license
Proven experience with logistics, vehicle movements, and load handling
Good technical and manual skills, with the ability to follow site procedures and documentation
Desirable Qualifications:
Certification for operating a truck-mounted crane (up to 18 tons)
Hot work certification
Background in workshop or technical testing environments
Experience with field installations, particularly in vehicle or infrastructure projects
Additional Information:
Start date: June 2, 2025
End date: December 31, 2025
Location: Gothenburg
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 12 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9347031