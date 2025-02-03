Material Engineer
Incluso AB, Lund / Logistikjobb / Lund Visa alla logistikjobb i Lund
2025-02-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB, Lund i Lund
We are looking for a Material Engineer for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
To fit for this role, we believe you are an analytical person with great communication skills. You have a technical background from working with recycling technologies/recycled materials and you are a team player.
The work will include:
Technical support on:
Building knowledge on PolyAl material qualities for targeted applications
Identifying new potential players/partners working with advanced mechanical recycling technologies
Investigating suitable testing procedure for PolyAl material characterization
Skills required:
R&D experience with technical background on recycling technologies/recycled materials
Experience with injection moulding, film blowing and extrusion techniques
Polymer characterisation (testing procedure)
Preferred skills:
Experience with packaging material.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso AB, Lund Jobbnummer
9142125