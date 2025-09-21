Masterplan Program Manager
2025-09-21
Welcome to Estrella - one of Sweden's largest snack brands.
Estrella introduced snacks to Sweden in 1957 when we began the first production of chips and popcorn. Today, Estrella AB has a turnover of approximately SEK 1.2 billion and employs around 280 people. The factory and headquarters are located in Angered, just outside Gothenburg, and the potato storage facility is in Kistinge, near Halmstad. Estrella is owned by Intersnack Group - a family-owned snack company headquartered in Düsseldorf. The group has over 15,000 employees across 45 factories worldwide and a turnover of EUR4.2 billion.
Estrella's vision is to produce the tastiest snacks and be the most responsible company - with a focus on the environment, health, society, and our employees. We deliver delicious news that add a golden touch to the crispy moments of the Swedish people.
The Angered Masterplan is a transformational project for Estrella AB that seeks to do a makeover of the operational facilities in Angered, as well as securing critical elements of the end to end business e.g. Potato Sourcing Strategy; Raw/Pack material and Finished Goods Warehousing Strategy; Requirements from the Environmental permits etc. and thereby create a modernized, high standard facility to secure salty snack manufacturing in Sweden for the future.
As an integral leader of the Masterplan Project Team, this role has prime accountability for Project delivery and managing internal and external stakeholder relationships within the approved plan and criterias.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Specific responsibilities will be in the fields of project management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain and logistics, and shall be within the area of Program Manager's technical competence.
They will include:
• Provide safety leadership for the Project Team
• Ensure that a safety culture is instilled in the Project Team and that risk management, safe systems of work, procedures and practices are embedded in all aspects of the Project
• Risk management and mitigation
• Form part of the Project leadership team and ensure that project direction and goals are aligned with ongoing operational needs
• Deliver the business case including the project organization and structure, contracting strategy and resource plans for approval at Local and Company Board
• Ensure an achievable program is set and maintained for the establishment of the business, managing milestones, project and critical path management
• Set and maintain appropriate project governance structures (e.g. Steering Committees, Project Control Groups, Delegation of Authority, Change Management according to Draft from Technical Baseplan
• Based on the approved budget for the project, authorize commitments and expenditure within authority levels and control costs within budget limits
• Monitor and control program scope, objectives and interdependencies
• Establish operational capacity, resources expertise and systems necessary to operate the completed facilities during pre-commissioning, commissioning and vertical startup
• Provide direction and review the performance of the project team
• Ensure accurate and timely reporting standards are maintained throughout the Project
Knowledge and experience
• Degree qualifications in project management and / or engineering
• Project management qualifications or equivalent experience
• Successful project management experience with significant capital projects
• Demonstrated capability to manage all aspects of project management and delivery, including HSEC, contract management and industrial relations
• FMCG experience, with Food and Beverage equipment experience and specifically Salted Snacks processing is preferred.
• 12+ years of Project or Program Management experience in a senior leadership role
• Exposure to and understanding of broad supply chain functions and processes - Logistics/ Supply /Planning
• Demonstrated commitment to safety, health, the environment and community.
• High level verbal and written communication skills.
• Ability to influence and negotiate with diplomacy.
• The ability to manage competing interests.
• Demonstrates strategic thinking with an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to influence people to drive cultural change
Personal traits:
• Very good cooperation skills
• Demonstrates a high level of responsibility and accountability
• Engaged and positive leader with the ability to inspire and motivate others
• Goal and result oriented
