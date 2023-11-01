Master Thesis Battery Assembly
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2023-11-01
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Skövde
, Vara
, Trollhättan
, Borås
, Säffle
eller i hela Sverige
Background
Industry 5.0 complements the techno-economic vision of the Industry 4.0 paradigm by emphasising the societal role of industry. It can enhance the quality of the production by assigning repetitive and monotonous tasks to the robots/machines and the tasks which need critical thinking to the humans, decrease emphasis on the technology and assume that potential for progress is based on collaboration among the humans and machines. Volvo Group aims at being first on the market with Electric Vehicles.
Problem description
A battery assembly plant is being built located within the compound of the already existing production facility of combustion engines, with the ability to take advantage of the vast and highly established industrial set-up. The battery assembly plant will distribute the batteries to the truck plants in the industrial system of the case company. In the new assembly plant, the production set-up requires a new level of quality compared to the traditional product to not disturb the flow, and the potential in digitalisation to support this aspect is considered high. The research question to explore is:
How can Industry 5.0 enhance the quality of production via digitalisation in cyber-physical production systems of disruptive products?
Suggested work process
Perform a literature study to map the area of how Industry 5.0 can enhance the quality of production via digitalisation in cyber-physical production systems of disruptive products. The literature review analysis may also include an outlook and/or study of similar cases within the automotive and manufacturing industry.
Perform a case study within the Volvo Group Battery Assembly plant, which is under construction for the moment. Your main deliverable of the project is to present recommendations connected to how Industry 5.0 can enhance the quality of production via digitalisation in cyber-physical production systems of disruptive products.
Contacts
Main supervisor: Malin Hane Hagström, malin.hane.hagstrom@volvo.com
Supervisor: Hanna Synnergren, hanna.synnergren@volvo.com
Examiner (Chalmers) Dag Bergsjö, dagb@chalmers.se
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
541 87 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Operations Jobbnummer
8233537