Master Thesis
2024-12-01
Master Thesis - Supply chain management of the logistic flow of prototypes within GTT
Background:
We are seeking proactive and talented master's students to join our team for a thesis project focused on supply chain management towards Group Trucks Technologies in Gothenburg's logistic flow.
About us:
Product Build is a part of the Complete Vehicle organization within Group Truck Technology.
Product Builds is responsible for:
• Specification, build and deliveries of physical test objects for verification and validation purpose.
• Campaigns on P-build before delivery to launch activities and customers
• Support organizations with early prototype parts
• Provide goods receival/ dispatch, storage and logistical flow of material to GTT.
• Secure virtual build through geometrical digital twins to support physical builds as a part of digitization journey in GTT
We are currently around 65 persons within Product Build located in Gothenburg
Description of the work:
The master thesis assignment will focus on the logistic flow for GTT in Gothenburg.
Expected outcome of the thesis is:
• Detailed process mapping of the logistical flow for prototype parts used in GTTs development process .
Connect the generic project deadlines and milestones before the order is placed.
The logistical flow is from the activities before the order to physical delivery at specific sites ( Lundby/ Skövde/Köping/ Tuve/ Lyon).
• Investigation of the lead times of each steps in the logistic process flow
• Identification of bottle necks
• Summary of possible activities and actions to make the flow more efficient.
This is a cross functional assignment where you will work closely with Product Build, Purchasing, our logistic partners, Manufacturing and Workshops.
Qualifications:
We are looking for two students studying a Master of Science in mechanical engineering, industrial engineering and management, electrical engineering or similar with a specialization towards supply chain management and logistics.
The candidates should have a genuine interest and curiosity for the subject, excellent analytical and communication skills and be result oriented.
Driver's license (B) and fluent in both Swedish and English is a necessity.
Duration:
The thesis project will start in January 2025 and continue 20 weeks. The diploma work gives 30 points (ECTS) per student.
Contact:
Ann Jernbratt (Ann.Jernbratt@volvo.com
)
Maria Flink (Maria.Flink@volvo.com
)
Last application date: 6th of December
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
