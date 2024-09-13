Master Thesis - Physics
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you in the end of your studies within engineering physics, medical physics, computer science or similar and want to make an impact with technology in cancer treatment? RaySearch now offers one Master Thesis position within physics, starting in January 2025.
"Starting my master thesis at RaySearch, as an engineering physics student without much background in medical physics, I was awed by the intricate and fascinating problems that are being solved within this field. After being given the chance to combine high-performance programming with modern physics in a setting where every advancement results in improved cancer treatment for patients world-wide, it's almost hard to imagine doing something else."
Gustav Lidberg, System Developer, Physics
We offer the following Master Thesis project:
Master Thesis project: Modeling of imaging devices in photon radiotherapy
The most used type of radiotherapy is delivered with photons from a linear accelerator (LINAC). Modern LINACs are equipped with flat panel imaging devices used to verify the correct placement of the patient before starting treatment. In recent years, flat panels have also been identified as a versatile tool to monitor if the correct dose is delivered to the patient. Such a tool can substantially increase speed and safety in radiotherapy and thus enable more advanced treatments with improved patient outcomes.
The proposed project aims at developing methods to calibrate different types of LINACs and imaging devices to predict flat panel images using the RaySearch dose computation algorithms. In this work, both external and RaySearch developed Monte Carlo codes will be used to explore different correlations between the physical properties of the flat panel, the quality of the photon radiation and the resulting image. Basic understanding of the underlying physical processes, analysis of the simulation results and programming will be important parts of the project. If time permits, the proposed method to calibrate the imaging devices could be implemented in the RaySearch code base.
Starting your career at RaySearch
Joining RaySearch as a Master Thesis student, you will:
• ... get a solid introduction to our company, products and ways of working.
• ...become part of an innovative global Swedish company with head office and R&D department in central Stockholm with a chance of full-time employment after graduation.
• ... join 180 well-educated and dedicated engineers who enjoy knowledge sharing, problem solving and working in teams.
• ... work with cutting-edge technology for cancer treatment. Your daily work will contribute to improve cancer treatments for patients all over the world.
Our office
Our office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika, as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Who can apply?
Master students with a big interest in programming as well as physics. The start of the thesis project is planned for January 2025.
You are a master student within physics, medical engineering, computer science or similar. You have a great interest in software development and contributing to our mission. Programming skills, relevant hobby projects and summer/part time jobs within software development, mathematical or physics modeling are highly valued.
It's an advantage, but not required, if you also have experience in C++ or C# development.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. In your application letter, please state which project(s) you are particularly interested in. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157) Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Jobbnummer
8900416