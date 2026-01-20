Master Thesis - Code Validation
Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-01-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB i Västerås
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Code Validation Using Data from LOCA Integral Tests
Master Thesis Proposal
Introduction
Westinghouse expands within the BWR-fuel market in the USA by promoting the recently developed TRITON11 nuclear fuel. A necessary step on the way is to update and further improve Westinghouse proprietary methods and methodologies for safety analysis concerning the Loss-of-Coolant Accident (LOCA).
The LOCA-team at Westinghouse Västerås is now looking for a master student that is going to validate GOBLIN, the Westinghouse proprietary system code, using data available from the FIX-II experimental program with focus on LOCA integral tests. The result of this validation will be used to support licensing of the LOCA methods and methodologies at the U.S.NRC (United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission).
Key Objectives
• Create new and update existing GOBLIN models for LOCA-relevant FIX-II experiments (3031, 3051, 3061, 3071 and 5052).
• Using the models, validate GOBLIN ability to reproduce the tests.
Candidate Requirements
The successful candidate has preferably studied nuclear engineering or similar, is familiar with basics in thermal hydraulics and enjoys numerical simulations. As GOBLIN has its roots in the 80's, the candidate should be able to penetrate the text-based user interface and appreciate the know-how hidden under the hood.
Communicative level of Swedish is a merit.
Details
The thesis work is suitable for one student that starts in February 2026 and should be finished before summer 2026. The student should be able to reach the Westinghouse office in Västerås on daily basis and the cost of transport for commuting to Västerås can be partially covered by the company. A remuneration is paid after a successful presentation of the thesis work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB
(org.nr 556070-6359)
Bränslegatan 1 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Bränslefabrik Jobbnummer
9695607