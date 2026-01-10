Massage Therapist (Part-time)
Are you someone who genuinely loves taking care of others?
Do you believe massage is more than just a technique - that it's about presence, touch, and helping people reconnect with their bodies and breathe a little deeper?
Then you might be the person we're looking for.
NAP is a growing skincare and wellness space grounded in simplicity, calm, and care. We're now looking to welcome a massage therapist who shares our philosophy and enjoys creating meaningful, unhurried experiences for clients.
What you'll be doing:
Performing massage treatments with presence and intention (relaxation, tension-relief, and body-focused care)
Creating a safe, calm, and welcoming space for every client
Being attentive to the client's needs, energy, and comfort
Supporting the daily rhythm at NAP - from preparing the room to maintaining a cozy, beautiful atmosphere
You are:
A certified/licensed massage therapist (experienced or newly graduated - both are welcome)
Passionate about the healing power of touch
Warm, caring, and naturally attentive
Someone who brings good, grounding energy into the room
Curious, open-minded, and happy to grow with us
The role:
Part-time
Hourly-based position
English-speaking (mandatory)
Start date: Flexible
Working at NAP means being part of something small, personal, and intentional. We don't rush, and we don't work on autopilot. We care deeply about how people feel when they walk in - and when they leave.
To apply, please complete the form and upload your CV here: https://form.jotform.com/NAP_info/dreamteam
Massageterapeut, massör, diplomerad massör, massage, stressreducerande behandlingar, kroppsbehandlingar, wellness, hälsa, välmående, friskvård, deltid, timanställning, engelsktalande
