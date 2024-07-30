Maskinoperator / Production Engineer / products assembler
2024-07-30
As a Maskinoperator ,production Engineer and product assembler you will serve as the crucial link between the commissioning phase and production ramp-up. Acting as the primary point of contact from the Engineering team in the event of machine issues, you will be responsible for reviewing and enhancing the performance and yield of production lines. Engage in projects aimed at minimizing top losses in both performance and yield categories.
Collaboration is key in this role, as you will closely liaise with operations and maintenance teams to ensure a seamless integration of engineering solutions. Your responsibilities will extend to the creation and maintenance of work instructions and lessons learned to enhance overall operational efficiency.
Experience Level:
Possess relevant education and/or work experience in similar assignments/projects.
Demonstrates the ability to perform tasks independently.
Skills:
Chemical Engineering
Skills:
Chemical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
