Martech Lead to Samsung

Join Samsung as a Martech Lead to help drive the development and optimization of marketing technology across the Nordics. This is a full-time, long-term consulting assignment. Remote work is possible, but presence at the Kista office is preferred.
About the Role
As Martech Lead at Samsung, you will operate at the intersection of marketing strategy, data infrastructure, and cross-channel activation. You will lead projects spanning media, Martech, and Adtech, ensuring seamless integration of technology and data into Samsung's marketing efforts. Working within the Media team under Corporate Marketing and closely with all business divisions, you'll be a key enabler of the company's data-driven transformation.
Responsibilities Conduct as-is analysis and define roles and responsibilities across Martech and Adtech
Lead and deliver projects related to Martech and Adtech, from scoping to implementation
Ensure proper data handling and platform integration, aligned with Samsung's compliance and data strategy
Develop and manage audience data activation, test frameworks, and performance optimization
Act as an internal and external expert on media tracking, data utilization, and Martech potential
Coordinate the correct implementation of technology and measurement across digital media channels
Proactively identify new opportunities and lead future development initiatives within the Martech landscape
Balance competing requests from various stakeholders, including local teams and HQ
About You
You are a proactive and self-sufficient Martech professional who combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution. You thrive in complex organizations and are confident leading cross-functional projects and with a strong analytical mindset, you ensure data flows, compliance, and media activation run seamlessly across platforms.
You take initiative, identify next steps independently, and are comfortable switching between analysis, planning, and implementation. Your ability to prioritize, manage stakeholders, and drive results across both local teams and HQ makes you a trusted advisor. You are structured, commercially minded, and committed to turning data and technology into business value.
Experience and Skills 3-5 years of experience in a Martech/Adtech-focused role, preferably within a large, international company
Proven ability to lead projects involving data integration, platform implementation, and performance evaluation
Strong knowledge of Google Marketing Platform, Adobe Experience Cloud, and media platforms like Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google
Experience with media buying, data activation, and working across several platforms and channels
Skilled in managing agencies and internal stakeholders across multiple levels and markets
High attention to detail, especially regarding data quality, measurement accuracy, and compliance
Academic background in Marketing, IT, or similar field
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
