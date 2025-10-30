Marketing & Sales Trainee, Sweden
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-10-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you passionate about technology and curious about how commercial strategies and sales drive the energy transition? Hitachi Energy's Marketing & Sales Trainee Program offers a unique opportunity to combine technical expertise with business development in a global organization.
Over 12 months, you'll rotate through four assignments - Account Management, Channel Management, Digital Sales, and Service Sales - gaining hands-on experience with our technical solutions and commercial operations. Each rotation is tailored to your background and business needs.
This program is designed for candidates with an engineering or STEM-related university degree who want to deepen their understanding of sales and marketing in the energy sector. You'll be supported by a senior mentor, receive structured training, and work with digital tools like Salesforce and our software platforms.
Hear from our current trainee Tina Modarresi;
"For me, the Marketing & Sales Trainee Program at Hitachi Energy has been an incredible journey of learning and growth. The best part is combining technology and business while getting to see it all come to life; from hands-on experiences in the field to strategic work at the office. Being part of a company that drives innovation and sustainability, with amazing support from mentors and colleagues, has truly been inspiring. If you're passionate about the energy transition, enjoy sales and building strong customer relationships - come join us and be our colleague!"
This position is based in Västerås, Sweden and requires you to be on site for maximum learning potential.
Join us and Inspire the Next!
How you'll make an impact
Gain a broad and deep understanding of Hitachi Energy's solutions, portfolio including digital, software, and services.
Engage with supervisors and mentors to develop your sales skills and knowledge of various sales management processes as well as technical products.
Document sales activities, i.e., keeping records of sales and order details, often using systems like Salesforce.
Build and maintain relationships, establish connections with new clients, and nurture existing ones within the local unit.
Communicating with potential customers (internal and external) through calls, emails, or visits.
Work on assigned projects/KPIs, focus on partnering with key stakeholders, and delivering required tasks.
Proactively understand the local marketing plan and actively participate in supporting the local team.
Your background
To succeed in this role, you have to have a minimum of 2 years' experience in sales. It is advantageous if you have experience in negotiating.
You hold an engineering university degree; it is meriting if it is STEM-related (studies must be completed before the start date).
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English is mandatory.
It is important that you have a passion for sales, as well as being motivated by networking with internal and external customers.
Having a high ability to create and develop customer relationships is an essential part of your role, which requires a very high level of social competence to succeed.
Strong interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills as well as a natural positive attitude with an innovative and creative mindset.
A drive to learn new skills as well as open to receiving and providing feedback.
You have a genuine interest in technology and sustainability.
Additional Important information:
Start date is planned to be April 1st 2026.
You will have a fixed term employment during your trainee-period.
Last day to send in your application is November 20th 2025.
Permanent work permit to work in Sweden or EU citizenship is required. Student Visa or temporary work permit is not enough to apply for this position. Applications will not be considered if the required documents are not attached (CV, motivation letter, diploma/university grade transcript).
Are you looking to fast-track your potential and gain well-rounded business acumen that will enable you to find a long-term position? Energize your career with us, apply today!
Recruiting manager, Head of Sales in Sweden is Jörgen Wingren. Questions regarding the recruitment process can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +4610 7381642; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9581537