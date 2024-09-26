Marketing & Communications Opportunity Awaits!
2024-09-26
Are you looking for a new job in the field of Marketing or Communication? We continuously have interesting new positions with our clients available for you who are looking for new challenges and want to send in a spontaneous application.
Please note that this is an expression of interest for any future projects that match your qualifications within marketing & Communication.
We collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies.
At MultiMind, we are experts in staffing and recruitment. Today, we collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies to find just their perfect candidate. Therefore, we are always looking for new employees with different skills within several industries and areas, especially within Marketing & Communication.
Example of positions that appear with our customers:
• Marketing Manager:
• Brand Manager:
• Digital Marketing Specialist:
• Content Marketing Manager:
• Market Research Analyst:
• Marketing Communications
• Product Marketing Manager:
• Social Media Manager:
• Public Relations (PR) Manager:
• Event Marketing Manager:
• Junior Product Manager
• Marketing Analyst:
• Marketing Coordinator:
• Channel Marketing Lead
• Category Marketing Lead
• Performance Marketing
• Internal Communications Lead
Sounds interesting?
If you are interested in working within Marketing & Communication? Please apply now with your resume and you will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications.
