Marketing & Communications Opportunity Awaits!

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-26


Are you looking for a new job in the field of Marketing or Communication? We continuously have interesting new positions with our clients available for you who are looking for new challenges and want to send in a spontaneous application.

Please note that this is an expression of interest for any future projects that match your qualifications within marketing & Communication.

We collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies.

At MultiMind, we are experts in staffing and recruitment. Today, we collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies to find just their perfect candidate. Therefore, we are always looking for new employees with different skills within several industries and areas, especially within Marketing & Communication.

Example of positions that appear with our customers:

• Marketing Manager:
• Brand Manager:
• Digital Marketing Specialist:
• Content Marketing Manager:
• Market Research Analyst:
• Marketing Communications
• Product Marketing Manager:
• Social Media Manager:
• Public Relations (PR) Manager:
• Event Marketing Manager:
• Junior Product Manager
• Marketing Analyst:
• Marketing Coordinator:
• Channel Marketing Lead
• Category Marketing Lead
• Performance Marketing
• Internal Communications Lead

Sounds interesting?

If you are interested in working within Marketing & Communication? Please apply now with your resume and you will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/

Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson
anton.jansson@multimind.se
0720762308

Jobbnummer
8922609

