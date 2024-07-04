Marketing & Communications Coordinator - Göteborg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-07-04Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for a new Marketing & Communications Coordinator. The consulting assignment is located in Gothenburg and starts 1th of September 2024 and last for one year.
We want a person who is structured, creative and independent with a few years of experience in a similar role, ideally in a global setting. This is a new role within the team, where you will get to work with event management, content production, data & analytics and project coordination.
What you bring?
• Academic degree or similar in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in a similar role within Marketing & Communications or at an agency.
• Fluent/Native in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Experience in event planning and coordination.
• Fast learner with the ability to take on new responsibilities based on changing needs.
• Proficiency in digital content creation and related tools and processes, such as Adobe.
Personal qualities we value:
• You are a structured planner and clear communicator, capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously and under pressure.
• You pay attention to detail without losing sight of the bigger picture.
• Possess a solution-oriented and data-driven perspective, with the ability to generate new ideas and take ownership of projects.
• Are curious, have a growth mindset, and show a genuine passion for your work.
• Thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
• Can effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners.
We offers you:
• High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
• Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
• Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Important information about the recruitment process:
• The company language is English so please write your application in English.
• Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
• The last day of applying is the 12 of august.
• The candidates will be chosen by mid-august and the assignment starts in the begging of September.Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "947". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Adina Brokvist adina@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8786887