About the position
As a Marketing Manager, you will be leading the development of marketing strategies for a global company within the industrial sector. You will be driving the company 's marketing efforts and ensure that our messages reach the right target groups. The role involves close collaboration with sales managers, business development teams and external agencies abroad.
In your role as Marketing Manager, your main tasks will include:
• Project management and planning of all marketing activities such as campaigns, trade shows, content, and newsletters.
• Developing an annual marketing plan to supports different markets and adapts focus as needed.
• Targeting campaigns at different customer groups and markets utilising the company's CRM system.
• Collaboration with agencies for LinkedIn, SEO, web, filming, and photography.
• Weekly meetings with partners to ensure that marketing efforts are aligned with the company 's goals.
The position as Marketing Manager is a direct recruitment with a start date according to agreement. The office is located in the Malmö region
About you
We are looking for someone with at least 5 years of experience in marketing, preferably from the industrial sector or B2B marketing. As you will have a lot of international contact, fluent spoken and written English is a requirement, knowledge of Swedish is a plus. You are flexible, hands-on, and a team player with a strong ability to adapt to new circumstances and work constructively under pressure.
Important for the position:
• Experience of working with CRM systems
• Knowledge of WordPress and Google Analytics.
• Ability to develop and execute marketing strategies to help drive traffic to the website and attract new customers.
• Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with various departments and external agencies.
• Ability to work independently and be self-sufficient
We will place great emphasis on personality and team dynamics.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Marie Ekvall via marie.ekvall@adecco.se
