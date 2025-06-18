Marketing Lead
Are you a structured and collaborative marketing professional with a passion for driving full-funnel marketing planning and execution across markets, channels and teams? Do you thrive in a global, fast-paced environment where planning and optimising a marketing and PR calendar is part of your daily work - and where you can contribute to a brand with a higher purpose: to empower and inspire women everywhere? We're looking for a Marketing Lead (1-year temporary position) to join our Commercial Marketing Department at our Head Office in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the role
As Marketing Lead, you will play a pivotal role in driving and implementing our seasonal and commercial marketing strategies. You'll be responsible for planning, optimising and executing a full-funnel marketing and PR calendar for a defined business area - always aligned with our commercial goals and sales plan.
You will work in close collaboration with teams across the organisation to ensure that all marketing activities are coordinated, impactful, and delivered on time. With a structured and holistic mindset, you will lead the planning process and ensure clear communication of deliverables, timelines and expectations to all key stakeholders.
Your responsibilities will include taking ownership of a comprehensive full-funnel marketing plan across both owned and paid channels, closely connected to our seasonal plan. You will contribute to setting and aligning sales plans with broader business and marketing objectives. In this role, you will lead and coordinate the full planning and execution process together with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Maintaining a clear and structured overview of all marketing calendar activities, deliverables and timelines will be a key part of your work, as will effectively communicating plans and expectations across the organisation to ensure transparency and alignment. You will also follow up on results, conduct analysis and build insights to inform and improve future marketing planning - all while staying current with trends in marketing, media and CRM to help us innovate and maximise our business impact.
Is this you?
You combine a strategic mindset with strong attention to detail and a results-oriented approach. You understand the dynamics of digital media and bring solid project management skills to the table. Thriving in a fast-paced environment, you enjoy working cross-functionally and take pride in building strong relationships across teams.
You are self-led and actively engaged in your own development. You know the value of giving and receiving feedback, and you see it as a natural part of growing - both personally and professionally. Humble and collaborative, you're motivated by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact, and you're always ready to step in and support where needed.
We also believe you bring the following:
An academic degree in marketing, or equivalent professional experience within communication and PR.
5+ years of experience in a similar marketing, campaign planning or PR role within an omni-channel, multi-market organisation.
Excellent interpersonal skills, a collaborative mindset, and the ability to adapt quickly to change.
We are Lindex
A growing global fashion company from Sweden with a strong dedication to women, sustainability and the customer. It's a focus we have in every step forward. Lindex is in the midst of an exciting transformation - becoming a global, sustainable fashion company where being digital comes naturally.
Everything we do is powered by people, and we believe in doing things together - because that's when we can have a greater impact. If you value teamwork and flexibility, just like we do, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary workplace at our Gothenburg head office and the possibility to work remotely when appropriate.
Want to join our journey?
If this role sounds like a great fit, apply today - we'd love to hear more about you. As we're eager to find the right person to join our team, we review applications continuously and the position may be filled before the deadline. Since we like to keep things simple, please submit your application online (not via email). Ersättning
