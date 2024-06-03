Marketing Content Manager
Early 2024, EQT and Adelis took a decisive step to jointly invest in HVD Group, further expanding our fantastic group with the addition of Next One Technology and Craftnote. HVD group provides cloud-based software to customers working in the field of installation and construction across Europe, offering modern solutions to an entire industry in dire need of digitalisation. Our mission is to enable and drive an industry transformation, enhancing efficiency and sustainability for all customer segments- one business at a time!
Role Description:
As the Content Manager at HVD Group, you will be responsible for managing and executing our content strategy across all social media platforms and digital channels. This includes creating engaging articles, blog posts, customer cases, and interviews, as well as developing creatives for ads. Your role will focus on optimizing content to drive traffic, enhance lead generation, and maximize the impact of both organic and paid social media campaigns. You will play a key role in connecting with our audience by providing valuable insights and stories from the construction industry.
Responsibilities:
Content Development and Management:
- Develop a content calendar and ensure a consistent, relevant, and engaging content across all social media platforms and the company blog.
- Write articles, blog posts, and customer stories that align with our brand's voice and marketing goals.
- Conduct interviews with customers, product experts, and industry professionals to create detailed and compelling content.
Social Media Strategy:
- Manage all social media channels, planning and executing both organic and paid campaigns.
Create and adapt content for each specific network, focusing on engaging users and enhancing interaction.
Monitor social media trends and leverage best practices to increase reach and engagement.
Campaign Management and Optimization:
- Design creatives for social media ads and promotional materials.
- Analyse campaign performance and adjust strategies to optimize reach, engagement, and lead generation.
- Implement testing methodologies to enhance the content effectiveness and refine targeting.
Analytics and Reporting:
- Track and report on the performance of social media activities, ad campaigns, and overall content effectiveness.
- Use analytics to derive insights that inform content strategies and demonstrate ROI to stakeholders.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience, minimum of 3 years, in content creation and social media management, ideally within the technology or construction industries.
- Strong writing and editorial skills with the ability to produce creative and accurate content.
- Experience in creating and managing social media campaigns, including proficiency with social media advertising platforms.
- Strong analytical skills to measure and drive improvements in content performance.
- Excellent organizational and project management skills.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
- Creative mindset with a keen interest in industry trends.
Passion for delivering measurable results through content marketing.
Prior experience with Salesforce is a plus.
What we can offer you
- Health insurance and pension
- Opportunities for professional development and career growth
- Dynamic and collaborative work environment
- A growth journey like no other!
If you share our enthusiasm and vision but worry that your experience does not match all the specified qualifications, apply anyway! You may be the ideal candidate for this role or another in our ever-growing organization.
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
