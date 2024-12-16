Marketing Content and AI Developer to Tranter International AB
2024-12-16
Tranter International AB is a forward-thinking global group dedicated to innovation and excellence in the manufacturing industry.
We are looking for a driven Content Developer and AI Developer to join our global team and help us enhance our content strategies globally and through the integration of AI.
Tranter
For more than 85 years, Tranter has been one of the leading global manufacturers of plate heat exchangers. The company, with approximately 650 employees worldwide, is headquartered in the United States with operations in Brazil, Europe, China, India and Korea. With a successful global group of two brands that include research and development, sales, manufacturing and service of our products, Tranter operates with a large scale around the world. Please read more at www.tranter.com.
About the role
The main goal of the Marketing Content Developer and AI Developer is to successfully execute the group's content marketing strategy by creating, publishing, and promoting content that aligns with the objectives set in both regional and global strategies. Create engaging, interactive, and personalized content to improve our customer experience and satisfaction. Drive the shift towards more AI-driven content production and incorporate AI throughout the entire customer journey. Within the group, we have two brands, and this role must take ownership and prioritize both brands effectively.
This position will be located at our office in Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop, write, and edit engaging content for various platforms, including websites, blogs, social media, and marketing materials.
- Implement AI tools to analyze content performance and audience behavior, ensuring data-driven decisions are made to optimize content strategies.
- Collaborate with designers, marketers, and product teams to produce cohesive content that reflects our brand voice and messaging.
- Stay up to date with emerging AI technologies and trends in content creation and marketing to continuously enhance our processes.
- Manage content schedules, ensuring all projects are delivered on time and meet quality standards.
- Take ownership of projects from conception to execution, demonstrating a strong drive for success and continuous improvement.
- Monitor and report on content performance metrics and user engagement, suggesting improvements as needed
Education, Qualifications and Experience:
- Accredited University Degree in marketing, communications, journalism, or related discipline (or international equivalent).
- 3-5 years of progressive experience in marketing and website content.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite.
- Effective communication skills in English.
- Experience in a lean and/or six sigma environments preferred.
Candidate Profile:
We are looking for a creative and analytical thinker who possesses a strong understanding of both content creation and AI applications.
The ideal candidate is someone who thrives in a global and multi-cultural environment and is not afraid to take risks to push the boundaries of conventional content development. This candidate should be passionate about storytelling and knowledgeable in the latest digital marketing trends, with the ability to adapt their approach based on data-driven insights.
Strong social skills and a collaborative mindset are essential, as you will work closely with multiple global teams.
If you are someone who takes pride in your work, takes ownership of projects, and is eager to learn and grow within our group, we want to hear from you! Travel will be a part of the job as well.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Madeleine Sestan Bach, Global marketing manager. Mobile; 0709 83 16 60 Email: Madeleine.SestanBach@tranter.com
