Market Analyst
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna,
northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you excited by data, curious about how markets work, and motivated to make a real impact? Do you want to understand customers, competition, and industry trends as well as help turn insights into smart decisions? Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If this sounds like you, we would love to meet you. Join us as a Market Analyst in our Marketing team, where your work will directly shape the future of our organization. We value people who show Customer Passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
In this role, you will transform market information into clear insights that support SSC's commercial, marketing, and product choices. You will analyze trends, estimate market sizes, build forecasts, and contribute to decision-making across the company.
YOUR ROLE
• Follow market trends, track competitors, and spot new opportunities that could shape our future.
• Build and refine forecasting models, dashboards, and simple analytical tools that help us understand where the market is heading.
• Create solid quantitative analyses: size markets, make forecasts, explore scenarios, and turn numbers into clear stories through reports and dashboards.
• Develop qualitative insights by studying customers, industry dynamics, and emerging themes.
• Present your findings in a communicative, clear and confident way to colleagues across the company.
• Keep our data organized, accurate, and easy to use, also help improve our tools, methods, and ways of working.
• Estimate market sizes from both a top-down and bottom-up perspective to give a full picture of opportunities.
• Work closely with teams in Customer Intelligence, Sales, Finance, and Strategy to support key decisions, including input for senior management and the Board.
• Bring AI into our daily analytics work (such as helping create smarter newsletters and automated insights).
WHO YOU ARE
You hold a master's degree in business, marketing, finance or another analytical field. We also welcome applicants with an engineering degree, provided you are looking for a market- and business-focused path rather than an engineering role.
We welcome newly graduated candidates, and we also value applicants with a couple of years of experience. You are curious, eager to learn, and genuinely interested in how markets, customers and competitors evolve.
You combine strong quantitative skills with critical thinking and a highly organized, structured way of working. You feel comfortable with statistics, data analytics, AI tools and advanced Excel.
Experience in the space industry or technology sectors is an advantage, but what matters most is an analytical mindset.
You bring a positive and professional attitude, communicate well and feel comfortable reaching out to people and asking questions when needed. You value ethics, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Because our work language and most information sources are in English, you must be fully comfortable reading, writing, and speaking English in your daily work.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pension plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our office in either Solna or Kiruna, in Sweden.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
Please note that the recruitment process may take slightly longer than usual due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
