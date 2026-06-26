Marine Surveyor & Offshore Nordics
Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB i Göteborg
Join Bureau Veritas as Marine Surveyor
Are you passionate about shaping a better maritime world for future generations, while leaving your mark on the world we live in today? We're looking for someone who takes pride in delivering high-quality work and wants to make a difference for our customers and society every single day – someone who is thorough, dependable, and stands firm on their values. You're the kind of person we can trust to handle a job with
confidence because you're thorough, reliable, and skilled in your craft.
We are now offering you the opportunity to join our Nordic organization as Marine Surveyor based in Sweden.
Welcome to Bureau Veritas!
With one of the world's strongest brands behind you, this is your opportunity to make a difference in a global and sustainable company. Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is one of the world's leading classification societies, pioneering the safety and performance of new technologies since 1828. With 2,850 maritime experts active in 140 countries, we operate as a global network – while meeting our clients' needs locally through our regional marine operations, customer support, and technical centers. With a classed fleet of over 11,800 seagoing ships, Bureau Veritas is the largest classification society by number of assets. Our client relationships are built on service, transparency, and trust. We are supporting the maritime industry on its journey towards sustainability.
Join an industry leader
As a Marine Surveyor at Bureau Veritas, your role will be to ensure that ships and marine materials, components and equipment meet regulations and standards. You will work closely with customers, applying your technical and regulatory expertise hands-on through surveys, audits and inspections – supporting our clients on key subjects of quality, safety and environmental protection.
Your main tasks will include:
Performing surveys and inspections of marine materials and equipment and ships in line with applicable rules and regulations,
Carrying out audits and inspections (e.g., ISM/ISPS and MLC),
Ensuring that all your reports are thorough, factual, and delivered on time,
Working closely with customers and colleagues to find the best solutions,
Keeping your skills up-to-date through relevant training and courses.
We are a global company with a long history, but here in Sweden we're a strong local team that supports each other and takes responsibility for our work. We believe in integrity, both in how we work and how we treat our customers and colleagues. We put a lot of effort into providing opportunities development and growth.
What will make you successful in Bureau Veritas?
You are a trained marine engineer, naval architect, chief engineer and/or ship officer, or have a similar maritime technical background. You have several years of experience in a role where technical expertise and responsibility went hand-in-hand – either as a surveyor, superintendent, technical project manager, or similar. You're structured, detail-oriented, and take pride in delivering high-quality work. You can work independently and take responsibility, but you're also a team player who supports your colleagues. You are available to travel on short notice and accept short term assignments abroad. You are prepared to work outside normal business hours and occasionally during weekends.
What can you expect from us?
At Bureau Veritas, you become part of a solid and stable international organization where quality, safety and trust are at the heart of everything we do. We offer a job with freedom and responsibility, where you can put your technical expertise into practice, and a workplace where you'll be part of a strong team that values your contribution. We provide opportunities to develop through training from skilled colleagues at home and abroad. And we offer a competitive salary together with a solid package of employee benefits.
Ready to take the next step?
Just click "apply" to upload your CV and let us know you're interested. We will be conducting interviews continuously and will close the recruitment when we have found the right candidate.
If you have any questions about the role, please feel free to contact our Operations Manager Hans-Erik Ericsson – hans-erik.ericsson@bureauveritas.com
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06
E-post: hrsweden@bureauveritas.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB
(org.nr 556501-8909), https://bureauveritas.se/ Jobbnummer
9981496