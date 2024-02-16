Manufacturing Technology Specialist
2024-02-16
What you will do
At the Department of Manufacturing Solution you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will be responsible for the selected process & technology area (Wheel alignment, Light setting, Vehicle sensors calibration and other calibration and verification processes) and lead the development of the new process technologies in parallel with the product. You will lead MTS\LTS technology network and support the plants with expertise covering the different E2E competence areas.
Your future team
The organization consists of Research engineers, MSM, TPEs, MTMs and MTSs covering all the technical areas of BIC and Final assembly processes.
Purpose of the role
As Manufacturing Technology Specialist, you work close to Manufacturing Technology managers and have global MTS\LTS network, specialized in the certain technology area and in charge of the best solutions development for the plants.
Responsibilities
* Define the master process (level B, C) for Wheel alignment, Light setting and Calibration equipment and document it.
* Lead the MTS\LTS technology network globally and cooperate with process MTS.
* Provide the input (driving requirements and investment estimates) to product projects when it's requested. Support design in discussions with product component suppliers.
* Collect the needs from the area of responsibility and provide the input to MTM Technology for the technology roadmap development.
* Provide different technical solutions and recommend the best one. Align the solution with MTS process for the responsible area. Support technical sign off discussions with plants.
* Develop the technology, test and support the installation at the first plant.
Cooperation
As an MTS you will:
* Cooperate with the equipment suppliers during the development process: participate in RFQ preparation, align process and equipment requirements between the plants, provide the feedback to the equipment suppliers, be part of the commissioning, support other plants during roll-out.
* Support your network with solving the problems and provide the proposals for the improvement.
* Cooperate and lead x-functional stakeholder groups to reach the common target.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we appreciate if:
* You have an interest in emerging technologies and are interested in digitalization.
* You have good knowledge of the automotive industry.
* You like to work in (multi-cultural) teams, have clear active communication skills and have possibility to work independently.
* Good knowledge of the manufacturing processes.
* Good knowledge of Volvo IS/IT applications, automation, PLC and connectivity of equipment's.
* Experience from manufacturing and/or Engineering
* University Degree from relevant areas such as Engineering or relevant industrial experience.
* You have fluent English and ready for travelling
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy work in the global cross-functional team with colleagues all over the world. You will have with continuous learning and improvement work as a base.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
For the further information, please contact
* Anna Saltykova, Manager FA&Trim VEME Manufacturing solution +46 765 537565
* Lenn Poelman, MTM technology Assembly processes +32 490661383
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
