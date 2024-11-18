Manufacturing Engineer
Click to Hire AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg
The role:
We are looking for Manufacturing engineers who good problem solvers, to work Cross-functionally in projects for running production and new vehicles.
Responsibilities:
• Plan and coordinate production engineering processes daily
• Create processes and procedures to help the company meet set targets within performance and quality quotas
• Perform engineering analysis to reduce downtime and outages
• Develop process improvements to optimize production and secure availability
• Participate in brainstorming sessions and cross-department meetings to ensure collaboration and needs
• Develop standardized designs and work under existing regulations
• Investigate problems, analyze root causes, and derive resolutions
• Establish safety procedures and environmental regulations for production employees
• Set-up n
ew process(es) and participate in major process technical or productivity improvements as well as
technology development to full production deployment
• Works on defined problems of moderate scope and complexity
• Project lead process project from kick-off to hand over to Production, either several small size projects or one
larger project of increasing complexity
• Process Owner for a specific manufacturing domain
• Focuses on at least one manufacturing discipline (e.g., manual assembly)
• Work with and provides mentorship to interns and junior Engineers
Expected deliverables:
• Process documentation
• Time studies and line balancing
• Equipment specifications
• Layout specifications
• Investment calculations
• Problem solving
• Implement running changes for product and process
• Cross-functional work for running production and projects
• Achieving quality, capacity, availability, time, and health & safety requirements.
• Own development
Knowledge/experience:
Preferred:
• Experience with European Automotive OEMs
• Tool design experience
• Experience in Battery manufacturing is a merit.
• Experience with 3DExperience, Delmia, Catia V5/V6 is a merit
Other:
• Experience with CAD programs and technical drawings.
• Professional level of English, spoken and written.
• Proficiency using Microsoft suite (Excel, PowerPoint etc.).
• Authentic, responsive, and proactive person.
• Ability to effectively lead and direct.
• Detail- and solutions-oriented mindset.
• Experience from assembly processes, 5S and Lean Production.
• Familiarity with PLM, ERP and MES is beneficial.
If you are passionate about bringing innov Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Email
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031) Jobbnummer
9017284