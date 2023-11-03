Manufacturing Associate
2023-11-03
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Manufacturing of Battery Cells and daily improvements to ensure a safe working environment and high quality of manufacturing at NV Ett.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Ensure safe operations by following safety procedures, rules and legislation and acting as a role model as well as assuring that everyone working in the area are following the standards.
• Reporting and root cause analysis of deviations to and with Safety, Quality, Maintenance or others within the company according standards.
• Assure that work is done according to SOP procedures and that SOPs are updated continuously when required together with process engineers.
• Attend team meetings and proactively inform about improvement potentials.
• Daily improvement work of safety, quality, yield, OEE, processes, planning, training materials.
• Follow production schedule prepared by planners and prepare materials and resources to enable high quality of production.
• Cooperation with maintenance and assure that preventive maintenance is made according to decided procedures and calibration routines.
• Create, implement, improve and maintain high House keeping standards within working area.
• Train others on equipment, methods, processes and company standards.
• Take responsibility for establishing an excellent working culture with high level of engagement and positive attitude making things happen with good team spirit.
• Takes on responsibility for specific task within team (safety, eqp, maintenance, quality, 5S or other)
Requirements
The role requires technical education with on BSc level or similar. Experience from process industry such as chemicals, medicals, electronics, printing, pulp & paper industry is preferable.
Qualifications/education/experience
• Competence in Safe operations within the area, handling of batteries and safety procedures.
• Knows where to find critical safety information (Safety Data Sheets, First Aid)
• Understand the basics of battery production work flow production.
• Knows the policies of the company, the objectives of the area and the KPIs for the department.
• Knows where to find SOPs, Work Instructions, routines and information.
• Understands and act according to Clean-and dry room training
• Has got training on how to run the equipment and log important information and key parameters.
• Can operate the equipment with supervision.
• The technician can perform the in line checks necessary to complete the operation task of the equipment with supervision.
Specific skills (e.g. specific programmes, languages, certifications etc.)
• Merit with excellent safety skills for chemicals and equipment
• Fluency in English, written and oral.
• Elementary computer skills (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, Sharepoint)
• Merit with previous experience from clean- or Dry room and process industry.
• Valuable (but not required) if fluent in other languages, including Swedish.
• Problem solving
• Merit with Mechanical or electrical skills and preventive maintenance experience
Personal success factors
• Passion and curiosity for safety, house keeping, technical equipment, quality and people.
• Improvement oriented with positive attitude enabling positive and constructive feedback
• Understands how to read P&IDs, technical manuals and how to resolve technical issues.
• Likes to be in the 'driver seat' and assure results as a team.
