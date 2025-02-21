Mandarin speaking HR Specialist
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mandarin speaking HR Specialist for Huawei R&D's Stockholm (Kista) office. Start ASAP, 12 months contract as a consultant to begin with, possibility of extension afterwards.
Project Scope
We are currently seeking an HR specialist at our Kista office who will be instrumental in handling various HR tasks. This role requires a dedicated professional who can leverage these functions to enhance organizational value.
Hope candidates will be in place by the end of February.
Responsibilities
High end Recruitment: Manage end-to-end recruitment projects to attract high-end talent.
Employee Performance and relationship management:Manage HR processes related to employee performance and labor relations, including handling Swedish labor legal affairs and handle union negotiations at the individual and organizational levels, etc.
Qualifications requirements
Graduated in HR from a Swedish university and familiar with Swedish labor laws
At least five years of experience in Human Resources or a related field.
Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and communication skills.
Exceptional attention to detail and a proactive attitude in problem-solving and issue resolution.
Proven capability to operate effectively under stress, maintaining composure and professionalism in challenging situations.
Fluency in both Chinese and English is a requirement
Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position in Kista and the final candidate will be hired through a consultant agency (not Incluso). Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please note that this role requires 100% on-site work in Huawei's R&D office Kista, hybrid work is not possible.
We will review applications on an ongoing basis so please apply with CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible.
For more information, please get in touch with Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of the fastest growing telecommunications and network solutions providers in the world and 2000 Huawei established the first overseas R&D office in Sweden. Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growing and with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund we are trailblazing the path to future 5G wireless systems with focus on standardization, research and pre-development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huawei Jobbnummer
9180450