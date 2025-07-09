Manager Test Site Technician, ISS
Mission Brief
As the Lead Technician at our rocket engine test site in Kiruna you will lead a team of mechanical and electrical technicians in operating, maintaining, and upgrading our test facilities. Together with your team you will configure, troubleshoot, and repair engines and components for both development testing and flight. You will be responsible for planning your team's activities in close coordination with other functions, including logistics and engineering.
Your Role in Our Space Mission:
Have direct personnel responsibility for a team of electricians and technicians and oversee their day-to-day activities
Ensure activities performed by the team are safe and in accordance with applicable regulations
Ensure team members have the requisite training and competence to perform their work
Have the necessary maintenance and calibration performed on facilities, test rig, tooling, and equipment utilized by the team
Lead and contribute to the creation and updating of operational procedures for activities such as commissioning, pressure testing, and engine hotfire
Take part in short- and long-term personnel and financial planning for all aspects of operation of the site, including test operations, engine and component handling, and maintenance
Lead and support troubleshooting of both test facility and engine issues
Maintain records of activities performed by the team in accordance with applicable regulations and company policy
Foster a culture of continuous improvement by proactively identifying and implementing ideas and improvements
When necessary directly support the team by taking part in tasks and test operations as needed
Qualification Checklist
At least 5 years of experience in a technical hands-on role, with at least 2 years in a leadership position
A safety-conscious mindset
Practical working experience with hazardous systems and environments such as cryogenics, pyrophorics and explosive atmospheres
Practical working experience with high pressure gas systems including assembly, commissioning & leak checking, and operation
Proficiency in maintenance and troubleshooting of electrical, fluid, mechanical, and other complex systems
Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance standards
Effective communication
Problem-solving and critical thinking
Time management and organizational skills
Fluent in English
Bonus Skils
Experience working in a development test environment with cryogenics and high pressure gas
Relevant formal technical education and/or certifications or licenses held
Excellent problem-solving skills
Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and safety
Proficiency in CAD software and the MS Office suite
Benefits
Employee Participation Program: Share in our success through our virtual company share program
25 days of vacation: Enjoy the days off to relax and recharge
Subsidised lunch: Stay energised with delicious, subsidised lunches every day
Sport Clubs membership: Stay fit with our allowance for wellness activities
Individual learning allowance: Grow your skills with an individual learning budget granted after the probation period
Relocation help: we offer temporary housing accommodation in Kiruna to support you during your transition period until you secure your own residence
And Much More! Discover additional perks and benefits when you join our team
Who we are
We are Isar Aerospace and we are at the forefront of New Space building a modern space business to enable faster, better and cheaper access to space.
Our mission is to help democratise space and use it for good in order to improve life on Earth now and for the future generations.
We are a fast-growing company aiming to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly launch solutions for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations into Low Earth Orbit. The company is privately funded by world-leading technology investors with strong commitment and support and our team is made of driven and talented people with a real passion for space innovation.
We're making rockets in a way that hasn't been done before disrupting a traditional industry. If you are up for the challenge, want to work on cutting-edge projects and be part of a team changing the world for better, come, join us and launch your career!
Want to find out more about us?
