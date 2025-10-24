Manager Runtime Engineering
Saab AB
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As manager at the department Engineering Runtime, you will report to the Head of Core Computer Platform Software and be a part of the management team. The departments mission is to deliver Computer platform software to all of Saab Surveillance product domains. The products we build are therefore aimed to have high reusability and configurability. You will be responsible for one of the sections that develops these runtime platforms.
You will manage a team consisting of 15-20 highly skilled people, and have an important role within this Design Department including:
* Design responsibility for computer platform software and alignment with company processes and quality
* Tight cooperation with other design units, platform product portfolio and to contribute to transformation towards modern software development methodology
* Drive design efficiency programs to align with modern development standards
All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development, quality and customer satisfaction. The position is initially based in Järfälla, but will be relocated to Solna.
Your profile
To be successful in this position, you need a genuine interest in software product development in a business context, as well as the ability to motivate, engage, and challenge yourself and others. You are a skilled communicator with the ability to inspire and to build and maintain a broad contact network and close cooperation. As the role requires collaboration across teams and functions, fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, is essential.
We also value if you have:
* A technical degree
* Experience in working in secure- and safety-critical environments
* Genuine interest in complex software product development, methodology and cooperation across sites
* Interest in company process for Integrated Product Creation (IPC) and quality
* Strong business understanding and customer focus
* Communicative, structured and performance driven
* Focus on building cross functional relationships with both internal and external stakeholder
Last but not least, you have the ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among your employees. You support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
