Manager Purchasing Process Equipment
Novo Energy Production AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Purchasing Manager, you will lead the the procurement department for Process Equipment. You will belong to our Supply Chain team, a pivotal function to the success of NOVO Energy. Do you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating cross-functionally in a multicultural environment? If so, we would be thrilled to get to know you, together we create the next-generation battery value chain!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo Cars.
What you will do
• Define and drive overall the sourcing strategy for categories within the scope, often in close collaboration with Northvolt.
• Ensure that the sourcing strategies are fully aligned with the company goals and objectives both on strategic and tactical levels, including meeting sustainability targets as well as approved budgets and timelines.
• Establish and develop sustainable procurement processes and procedures to support efficient company growth.
• Drive, develop and steer a team of procurement professionals towards ambitious goals to support the execution of procurement activities across all production processes, both during project phase and operations.
• Ensure an effective collaboration and alignment across functions within NOVO as well as a very close cooperation with the corresponding function at Northvolt.
Skills & Requirements
-
10+ years of experience in Procurement
-
BSC/MSc degree in Supply Chain / Business / Operations / Engineering or related study
-
Knowledge of end-to-end procurement process, methodologies, tools and best practices
-
Experience in leadership roles, people management and communication up to C-levels
-
Background in B2B industry and project business
-
Min 5 years' experience in major investment procurement on industrial scale projects.
-
Experience in strategic procurement in a large company
-
Fluent in English, other languages are a plus
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8716392