Manager Information Governance
2024-12-19
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Chief Information Governance, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our IT landscape, ensuring the security, efficiency, and resilience of our information systems. Your responsibilities include:
Safeguarding critical data assets by implementing advanced cybersecurity measures against evolving threats
Driving collaboration with the Surveillance Business unit to support profitable growth
Establishing interconnections between Information and IT Governance, fostering functional accountability and seamless teamwork
Ensuring efficient and resilient global IT operations to support daily business functions while optimizing costs
Your profile
We are looking for an adaptable and strategic leader with a passion for innovation and collaboration. To thrive in this role, you have:
The ability to empower employees by providing tools, resources, and authority to drive change
Strong strategic planning and execution skills, enabling you to translate business objectives into actionable IT initiatives
Deep expertise in cybersecurity and data privacy, with a proven track record of implementing robust security measures
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to lead, motivate, and manage both technical teams and stakeholders
An advanced degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field
A demonstrated ability to lead change effectively and adapt to new challenges
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts.
We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
