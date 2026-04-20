Manager Hydrodynamic Simulations - Kongsberg Maritime AB
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2026-04-20
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At Kongsberg Maritime you will work within one of our most advanced technical domains. We are now looking for a Manager Hydrodynamic Simulations who wants to lead a highly skilled team and contribute to developing the maritime solutions of the future at Kongsberg Maritime.
About the position
As Manager Hydrodynamic Simulations at Kongsberg Hydrodynamic Research Centre, you will play a central role in our hydrodynamics operations and be an important member of the Hydrodynamics management team at Kongsberg Maritime.
You will lead a specialist team working with hydrodynamic simulations, method development, and research-related development-an area that is critical to the technical competitiveness of Kongsberg Maritime and our ability to make ships Cleaner, Quiter and Safer.
In this role at Kongsberg Maritime, you are responsible for leading, prioritizing, and developing the team's work. You ensure that resources are used effectively, that the team has clear direction, and that the organization at Kongsberg Hydrodynamic Research Centre delivers according to both internal and customer needs. The role is both operational and strategic, with a focus on creating structure, driving development, and ensuring the right priorities in a technically advanced and international environment.
At Kongsberg Maritime, you will have many internal and external interfaces. Internally, you will collaborate closely with sales, product areas, and other technical functions to understand needs and contribute early in the business process. Externally, you may represent Kongsberg Maritime in customer dialogues, seminars, conferences, and industry forums.
The role also involves supporting your manager at Kongsberg Maritime in matters related to team development, technical direction, and long-term capability.
The position at Kongsberg Hydrodynamic Research Centre can be based in Kristinehamn or Ulsteinvik. Travel, both nationally and internationally, is required.
Responsibilites
Lead and develop the hydrodynamic simulations team
Plan, prioritize, and follow up on team activities and resource allocation
Ensure that the team delivers the right support to the organization and customers
Contribute to the development of methods, ways of working, and simulation capabilities
Act as a key interface towards internal stakeholders such as sales, product areas, and technical functions
Participate in project meetings and ensure correct prioritization across initiatives
Represent Kongsberg Maritime in customer visits, presentations, and external forums
Contribute to strengthening Kongsberg Maritime's position within hydrodynamics and simulation
About you
You have a strong technical foundation and thrive in a role at Kongsberg Maritime where you combine leadership, structure, and development in an advanced specialist environment.
You enjoy working closely with skilled engineers and understand the broader context of the team's work, even if you are not the deepest specialist in every area. At Kongsberg Maritime, you are driven by creating direction, aligning people toward common goals, and ensuring delivery of results.
For the right candidate, this is an exciting opportunity to influence an area that is increasingly important to Kongsberg Maritime.
Requirements
A Master of Science degree in Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar
Experience within hydrodynamics, simulation, or a related technical field
Solid understanding of CFD or similar simulation methods
Leadership experience
Strong ability to work in a structured way, prioritize, and drive progress
Excellent English skills, both written and spoken
Meritorious
Experience from the marine industry
Experience from ship design, shipping companies, or similar
Experience in research-related environments
Experience leading technically advanced teams in an international setting
External industry network
Experience presenting or representing an organization externally
Personal qualities
We are looking for a confident and clear leader who thrives in creating structure in a complex environment. You have the ability to see the bigger picture, set direction, and get people to work together toward common goals. You are communicative, relationship-oriented, and comfortable interacting with colleagues, customers, and partners at Kongsberg Maritime.
You work methodically and can prioritize effectively without getting lost in details. Through your leadership, you create trust, engagement, and clarity in a highly skilled team with many interfaces. A genuine interest in vessels, marine technology, and hydrodynamics is a strong advantage at Kongsberg Maritime.
About us
Kongsberg Maritime is a global technology company with over 200 years of innovation. The company is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, and operates in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime delivers world-leading solutions for vessel propulsion across all marine sectors, improving efficiency and safety based on customer needs.
Our hydrodynamic research center provides world-class support to Kongsberg Maritime's product centers and customers globally.
Recruitment process
In this recruitment, Kongsberg Maritime collaborates with Tacting. All recruitment consultants are certified according to DNV standards and work with unbiased recruitment methods.
For questions, please contact Ulf Holmgren, +4676-307 10 29 or Elin Skau, +4673-529 69 67.
Welcome with your application to Kongsberg Maritime no later than May 4th! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7592491-1955807". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tacting AB
(org.nr 556874-0491), https://tacting.teamtailor.com
Båtbyggarevägen 2 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Arbetsplats
Tacting Jobbnummer
9865522