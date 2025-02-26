Manager Heat Pump Appliance Development
2025-02-26
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Lund
, Örnsköldsvik
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 800 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 420,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will lead a multi-functional team with 20+ associates for heat pump appliance development, with sub-teams in electrical engineering, mechanical design, and testing & development.
You will lead and coach both group leaders and associates.
You will plan and follow up activities in project execution and contribute to future portfolio and roadmap.
You will work as product series owner for liquid/water and exhaust air/water heat pump with responsibility in product series specification, CAD structure in TC, BOM in SAP, control and maintenance of the engineering change contents.
You will manage interfaces with cross-functional module teams and enhance collaboration locally and with cross-locational product areas.
You will develop tools and methods including lab facility and model-based engineering.
You will drive innovation and collaboration activities with external BUs and institutes.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Degree in mechanical / electrical engineering or similar, Ph.D. is a plus
Manager experience and strong leadership background within Bosch operations, ideally in the Home Comfort or other consumer goods business area
Strong problem-solving mindset and execution ability with a proactive, results-oriented approach
Open-minded and receptive to new ideas and innovative solutions
Team-oriented, with strong organization and collaboration skills
Effective communicator with solid technical presentation abilities
Proficient in written and spoken English; skills in Swedish are an advantage
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site. Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference.
