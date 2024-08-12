Manager Eats Calibration
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Our team is part of the Powertrain Engineering organization and we are looking for a new EATS Calibration Group Manager.
This is us, your new colleagues at Powertrain Engineering (PE)
We stand in front of significant challenges, where reducing transportation emitted CO2 and emissions is one of the biggest. We have high expectations on sustainability, development time, quality and cost, driving innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
The PE Sweden organization has full responsibility for Platform development of Heavy-Duty Engines, Exhaust Aftertreatment System, and Transmission globally. The organization takes the product ownership role and optimizes complete powertrain systems through usage of components tailored for each application.
Exhaust After-Treatment Technology organization consists of 6 technology and competence centered groups. Design & Simulation, Catalysts & Filters, Hardware Components, Diagnostics, Control Software development and EATS Calibration. We provide state-of-the-art research, engineering, product planning and project execution of complete products, for all Volvo group customers. We are about 80 passionate and highly skilled engineers on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of global transportation. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
In this position you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees.
Your team is responsible for the EATS calibration and verification of different After-Treatment Technology functionalities, such as emission control and catalytic system regeneration. This is done in a simulation framework as well as in engine test cell and in vehicles. Follow-up of functional performance in the final product through connectivity is an increasingly important part in the team's validation work.
As manager of the EATS Calibration team you are expected to drive competence and development method improvement around Exhaust After-Treatment Technology calibration to secure robust and quality assured functions in the customers operation. You are part of a global network in the Exhaust After-Treatment Technology calibration area and will over time develop a thorough understanding of key functionality.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
Your own an engineering master of science and your significant leadership experience gives you confidence in leading technology through people. Your understanding of the real-life performance of the Exhaust After-Treatment Technology system in our customers operation will help the team to propose the best solutions for robust and effective control functionality. Experience of calibration development from the automotive industry will be helpful. The team works in an agile development framework and through a servant coaching leadership you put the team in the center without losing accountability. Quality and compliance is in your DNA. You genuinely believe in the strength of diverse and inclusive teams. Your leadership will make your team members shine!
What can we offer?
You will be working in the heart of powertrain development in Volvo Group and all the fantastic products we offer around the world. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth. Balance with personal life is important to us and we truly value the power of diverse and inclusive teams.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact us! We look forward to receiving your application!
Gael Mathieu, Director EATS, GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden, gael.mathieu@volvo.com
Last application date 1st of September.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
