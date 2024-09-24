Manager Durability & Reliability testing
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us your new colleagues
We are in an era with new technology, high environmental demands and game changing possibilities for the transport industry through integrated services. Our team delivers customer input, verification and validation results to ensure that we constantly reach our customer expectations.
The Durability and Reliability testing team is responsible to plan, execute and report results for tests performed at complete vehicle level. The team is responsible as well for summer and winter test site management and has global ownership of the test manager tool.
We are located at AB Volvo main proving ground, Hällered and we have over 50 years history in vehicle testing. This makes us strong when taking on new technologies embedded on vehicles and new opportunities on our test methodologies.
This is how you could make an impact
As a Group Manager, you will lead and manage a team of highly skilled test engineers and product owner dedicated to:
* Perform extensive vehicle testing on proving ground and open roads.
* Skilled in managing test sites during summer and winter season.
* Develop and maintain our test manager tool as well as our PowerBI interfaces
You will work in close collaboration with durability and reliability feature leaders as well as a wide network of stakeholders performing test on our remote test sites. You will constantly seek to create the right working conditions for your team, developing new team members to complement the existing strengths in competence and leadership. Your role is to provide a collaborative working environment and cultivate passion, trust, and transparency through clear communication. You will build, grow, and lead a world-class engineering team by developing a culture of learning, through coaching and career development. As our next leader, you will also set the road map and objectives for your organization and act as servant leader to ensure your team gets there.
You will collaborate closely with durability and reliability feature leaders, as well as a diverse group of stakeholders, conducting tests at our remote sites. Your focus will be on fostering an optimal working environment for your team, continuously developing new members to enhance the existing skill set in both competence and leadership. In this role, you will create a culture of collaboration, trust, and open communication, ensuring passion and transparency across the team. By emphasizing learning, coaching, and career development, you will build, grow, and lead a world-class engineering team. As our next leader, you will define the roadmap and objectives for your organization, acting as a servant leader to support your team in achieving those goals
Who are you?
We believe you are inspiring and highly motivated person with long experience from Product development companies, preferably from automotive industry and in the field of calculation testing or feature work.
Your leadership experience from line manager positions or cross functional positions shows that you have passion for people, to get everyone grow, to bring the team together and to make the team perform to its best.
You have an ability to establish and develop network and relations with relevant departments and stakeholders across the company. You are structured and use planning, logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective, creative and ingenious solutions.
We believe you are an inspiring and highly motivated person with extensive experience in product development, ideally within the automotive industry, and a background in calculation testing or feature work.
Your leadership experience, whether as a line manager or in cross-functional roles, demonstrates your passion for developing people, fostering team unity, and driving high performance. You have a talent for building and nurturing strong networks and relationships with key departments and stakeholders across the company.
You are structured, using logical thinking and strategic planning to tackle complex challenges, delivering innovative and effective solutions. You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in mechanical or electrical engineering.
Ready for the next move?
Any question, feel free to contact Romain Klein, Director Vehicle Verification and Validation at +4676 553 4025. Last application day is the 18th of October.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13846-42855238". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Romain Klein 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8916987