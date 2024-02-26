Manager, Digital Engineering
Are you ready to meet our digital strategy within smart manufacturing?
The Engineering & Strategic Projects department within Swedish Match Operations is looking for a Manager, Digital Engineering.
The position
This position replaces the Manager Track & Trace position and expands the scope from T&T to digital engineering. Besides being a part of meeting the digital strategy within Smart manufacturing. It also means that Operations will work more strategically with new digital solutions for the production related IT area and harmonization of existing solutions.
You will drive the digital strategy within Operations in close collaboration with Group IT, Digital Office, and the factories. T&T will still be an important part of the department.
T&T is an area that spans across most functions within the company. The area is still quite new for Swedish Match, therefore establishing methods, processes and roles will be important for you to support the organization on the long term. As the department works cross-functionally, this involves some travel between our factories and other locations. The estimated number of travel days per year is about 25.
Are we a good match?
You want to be influencing Swedish Match's digitalization journey and you are passionate about innovation, new technologies and developing an engaged high-performance team.
You will be a part of a strong team with a great sense of ownership and joy in the innovative work we do.
You will be offered an exciting and stimulating working environment where you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge and make a real difference in our strategic projects.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role, you need to be driven and structured while keeping a 360 perspective. Additionally, you thrive in a diverse cross functional team utilizing your strong communication skills and leadership capabilities.
- You have a university degree within engineering or similar.
- You have experience in project management and leading teams.
- You have solid experience and understanding of smart manufacturing and T&T.
- You are a strong communicator in Swedish and English.
Main tasks and responsibilities
- Lead and develop the Digital Engineering team.
- Proactively initiate and encourage innovation in line with the digital strategy.
- Provide the organization with knowledge of how digital capabilities can support strategic, tactical, and operational business plans.
- Ensure that we have technical strategies to optimize manufacturing standards and processes.
- Be on the forefront of trends and developments regarding relevant technologies, digitalization and T&T legislation.
How to apply
You apply by clicking the "Apply now" button below, where you enter your personal details, enclose CV and cover letter written in English or Swedish. We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we may work continuously with the selection and interview process.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match is a listed company on the international market. We develop, manufacture and sell well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
