Manager Design & Development
2024-08-27
We are looking for a dedicated leader for our Design & Development Team!
We are hiring a motivated and driven Desing & Development Manager to join our team at Barnes Strömsholmen, which is included in the business unit Force & Motion Control (FMC), Barnes Group.
You will be leading the work with applying engineering principles and techniques to design and develop new products, systems, or components. Translating conceptual ideas or requirements into detailed designs that meet robust productivity, functional, performance, and quality criteria.
We offer you a role with a lot of opportunities to develop yourself as well as the Design & Development area. You will be a trusted member of the Engineering leadership core team, consisting in the direct reports to the Global Engineering Director, to set and attain key performance indicators that deliver the strategic targets set by Engineering Director.
Main tasks and Responsibilities
Leadership
You will lead, mentor, and develop an experienced team of 6 engineers initially. Fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, accountability, commitment and excellence.
Project Management
Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of engineering projects and ensure projects are completed on time, within scope, and meet quality standards. Manage resources, timelines, and adhere to stipulated budgets effectively.
Innovation, Technical Guidance and Quality Assurance
Foster a culture of robust manufacturing design at lowest cost and continuous improvement within the team. Encourage the exploration of new technologies, tools, and methodologies and provide technical leadership and expertise to the team. Ensure adherence to best practices, standards, and processes. Review and approve technical designs, specifications, and drawings.
Collaboration
Work closely with product- and project management, design, and other cross-functional teams to align engineering efforts with business goals. Facilitate effective communication and collaboration across teams.
Problem Solving
Systematically and data driven approach to address and resolve technical issues and challenges that arise during the development process. Implement technical solutions that are efficient, scalable, and maintainable.
Reporting
Provide regular updates to FMC Engineering Director on project status, team performance, and key metrics. Develop and present reports and dashboards that highlight progress, risks, and opportunities.
Your background and Skills
You have a Bachelor's degree in engineering, Master's degree is a plus, and a minimum of 7 years of experience in engineering, with at least 3 years in a leadership role. As a leader you are people oriented, inspiring and have a proven track record of successfully managing engineering teams and projects. You are a strong business transformation- and change leader who achieves team commitment, accountability and ownership with clear assignments of responsibilities and duties.
You have internal and external stakeholder management cooperation capabilities with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders such as customers, suppliers and internal FMC departments and functions.
You are fluent in Swedish & English, both written and spoken.
Scope of authority
You have the authority to approve all basic technical data delivered from the team, prioritize competence and capacity in the team and to prioritize between different projects. You have the mandate to hire required personal and external consultants determined by head count targets and rolling forecast. You have the entitlement to act independently within the compass of the fixed budget, current rules, culture and values of the company.
What we offer
In addition to many benefits such as flexitime, wellness allowance, reduced food and coffee costs, flu vaccination, parental leave allowance, study allowance etc., we offer challenging and varied tasks in a highly motivated and international environment that allows you to continuously learn new things, utilize your skills and grow both personally and professionally. The role offers many opportunities to interact with highly qualified colleagues in different technical and commercial departments.
We are both big and small at the same time - giving our people a unique opportunity. You have the benefits of a strong, international company with the opportunity to develop your career along many different paths. But we're still small enough for you to experience a family atmosphere. Here at FMC, every individual is a key player, and we work to make each other great.
Application and contacts
Candidates are selected on a continuous basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Start date according to agreement.
Recruiting Manager, Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director, +46 70 100 95 62, hrudelius@onebarnes.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to HR Business Partner, Annelie Ekeblad, aekeblad@stromsholmen.com
Global Engineering Director
