Manager Cab Exterior
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-30
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Can you help Volvo Group be the most desired, innovative and successful transport solution provider in the world?
Innovations within transport will reshape the cities of tomorrow. Automated driving, electromobility and connected vehicles will allow for quieter, cleaner and safer mega-cities to grow and prosper. For us in the Volvo Group, technology means the aspiration to move forward, constantly working together to improve and do better. It means creative and innovative thinking, evolutionary and revolutionary problem solving - all in order to reach our vision.
Who we are
Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) provides Volvo Group Trucks with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. We are a global team with energy, passion and drive, and with the aim to improve customer satisfaction. Diagnostics Engineers are at the forefront of the Aftermarket group's projects and participate in the mid to late design phases, strategic decisions impacting our products. We are now looking for Diagnostic Engineers to join our Aftermarket Technology Team in Gothenburg - is it you?
What you will do
As a Diagnostics Engineer within Aftermarket Technology, you will be part of a dynamic team. In this role you need to have an eye for detail to support project deliveries, analyze information and contribute to the design and strategy for technical solutions. Part of your responsibilities will also be to design diagnostic strategies and advanced tools for use by our technicians. It will also include driving improvements and implementing new concepts within technical projects using programming languages such as Python, HTML5, CSS and Java-script.
Who you are
We believe that you need energy, passion and trust to join us in our journey to become the world leaders in sustainable transport solutions. Further, you have exceptional people and communication skills supporting you in developing positive relationships within our team, and with colleagues keeping the customer in mind. Prioritization and pedagogical skills are also essential as you will be responsible for the aftermarket diagnostic flows during implementation of the diagnostic strategies.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience:
• Experience within heavy duty vehicle repair and a background in diagnostics
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering
• The ability to analyze data accurately
• Work experience from electronics/component testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, SAFe)
For any further details kindly contact: Hiring Manager:
Gordon Scholes, Group Manager, Driveline Diagnostics AMT: gordon.scholes@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Last application date: June 16th, 2024.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
