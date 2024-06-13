Manager Cab Exterior
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Would you like being a part of shaping future solutions for sustainable transport and the infrastructure industry? Do you enjoy teamwork and developing yourself with others to meet future challenges? Then take the opportunity to join our team. We are looking for a new group member to play an important role in the development of Cooling System components for our heavy-duty combustion engines, electromobility vehicles as well as fuel cell vehicles.
This is us
The Cooling System group is part of the Base Engine department in Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) based in Gothenburg. The group has global design and system responsibility for cooling functions within heavy duty combustion engines, electromobility vehicles as well as fuel cells vehicles.
We are proud product owners and accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. On a daily base we cooperate with purchasing, projects, test engineers and suppliers as well as our colleagues at the sites in France, USA, Brazil and India. Our products are used in more than 190 markets and considered to be part of the core business. As an employee at Volvo GTT you will be offered good educational opportunities and an international environment. Within the department there are good possibilities to learn more about other technical areas and advance in your career as a leader in a technical area, project or line organisation. We trust each other and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Our belief is that diversity give the best prerequisites to create a creative and innovative environment. We aim to create diverse groups that include and utilize our different experiences and backgrounds in a good way. Your personality and engagement will be highly appreciated.
What you will do
You aspire to be a member of the cooling system group and be responsible for the development of fluid components for combustion, electromobility and fuel cell vehicles.
Together with a team you will work as a global component owner for different fluid component such as coolant pump and valves. You will set technical requirement of components and together with your colleagues, our collaboration partners and suppliers develop components according to technical specifications and important features as for example sustainability aspects. You will be responsible through the whole chain from early development and portfolio strategies to maintenance. Meaning that you also are accountable for solving quality issues.
You will have daily collaborations with stakeholders connected to the components in scope. As for example projects, buyers, aftermarket, assembly, and suppliers.
As part of our group and Base Engine you are also expected to take part in continuous improvements and support on other tasks when possible.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with great teamwork skills who enjoys developing yourself and your team, as well as interacting with colleagues and stakeholders. You have relevant experience from early component development to solving quality issues and can take responsibility for the whole chain. You have a positive mindset and a can-do attitude combined with good communication skills. You are analytical and know the importance of developing new technical products in a structured and organized way. You pay attention to details and can take necessary actions when required. You value an open and honest environment where trust enables high performing teams.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience
• You have a M.Sc. within Product Development or similar.
• You have experience from development of fluid components such as coolant pumps and valves giving you a good level of understanding component features. This includes understanding of system and requirements, component testing, technical documentation as well as technical negotiations with suppliers.
• Knowledge in mechatronics and understanding of SW and communication integration is also needed.
• Former experience from Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) is an advantage.
• Basic knowledge in Creo is an advantage.
We look forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, please get in touch:
Lina Schäfer, Manager Cooling systems, lina.schafer@volvo.com
Last application date: June 23rd.
