Manager Automation Engineering to Perstorp AB
2025-12-23
About the position
As Manager Automation Engineering at Perstorp, you will be part of our global technical organization, TDI (Technology, Design & Investments). TDI is at the heart of our engineering projects and investment efforts, delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to our production facilities worldwide.
In this role, you will lead high-performing engineering teams within automation, instrumentation, and distributed control systems (DCS), which are vital for our operational excellence, investment ambitions and strategic project execution. You will be responsible for resource planning, competence development, and ensuring your team has the tools and support needed to excel. Simultaneously, you will drive strategic improvements in our automation processes, technical standards, and engineering methodologies.
You will actively contribute to project governance and delivery, always with a focus on safety, quality and efficiency, while also engaging operationally in projects - sometimes as a project lead, and other times in a hands-on capacity. Reporting into senior leadership, you will partner with specialists across the organization, holding a real opportunity to shape Perstorp's technical trajectory.
What You'll Do
Your primary responsibilities include:
Be a present and supportive leader, guiding and developing team members through clear direction, regular reviews, and growth conversations
Oversee resource planning and ensure the team has the capabilities, tools, and environment necessary to deliver successful projects
Coach and mentor individuals in their career growth and technical development
Collaborate with other GTI leadership to drive improvements in organizational structure, workflows, standards, and engineering tools to meet present and future demands
Lead or participate in project steering committees to influence and safeguard project outcomes
Actively contribute to project execution, taking on roles ranging from project lead to hands-on engineering support, depending on project needs
Ensure work is conducted with a strong emphasis on quality, safety, and sustainability, in alignment with Perstorp's values
Who are we looking for?
You bring a solid technical background within the automation and instrumental domain and work experience from the chemical or process industry and enjoy balancing hands on problem solving with strategic thinking. You are self-reliant, organized, and able to communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders.
You have proven experience of a leadership role of any kind (i.e. project lead, team lead or similar) together with a passion for leadership and thrive in roles where you can take ownership, foster innovation, and drive continuous improvement.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken, and comfortable operating in an international environment with site visits
You are detail-oriented, yet able to see the bigger picture and drive toward long-term project goals
An interest in sustainability and innovation is strongly aligned with your professional values
In this role, we're looking for more than technical leadership - we're looking for someone who combines curiosity with clarity, and who leads with both vision and presence. You are deeply engaged in your field and stay curious about new methods, technologies, and smarter ways of working. You value structure and accountability, but you're not afraid to challenge the status quo when improvements can be made. As a leader, you're approachable, communicative, and genuinely committed to supporting others' growth. You enjoy working across functions and cultures, and you inspire trust by being both strategically driven and hands-on when needed.
What We Offer
At Perstorp, you'll join a global and innovative organization that places sustainability and technological advancement at its core. As Automation Manager, you will be entrusted with significant responsibility and the chance to shape future automation solutions.
We offer a collaborative working environment, strong focus on personal and professional growth, and competitive benefits including flexible working arrangements, a generous pension package, and continuous learning opportunities. We value work-life balance and support your wellbeing through health programs and wellness initiatives.
You will become part of a passionate organization with over 100 years of history in delivering value through chemistry - where your leadership and ideas can make a real difference.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position preferably based in either Stenungsund or Perstorp, Sweden.
We work with a hybrid model meaning that we offer good flexibility in terms of working from the office or from home.
Application
For more information about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Jörgen Björkman, 0739-80 83 95. We work with a continuous selection and look forward to your application as soon as possible. A warm welcome with your application!
If you'd like to reach out to a union representative, you may contact Per Igglund (Akademikerna) at per.igglund@perstorp.com
, Rickard Martinsson (Unionen) at rickard.martinsson@perstorp.com
, or Rebecka Lundell (IF Metall) at rebecka.lundell@perstorp.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technogarden AB
(org.nr 556276-5189) Arbetsplats
Perstorp AB Kontakt
Per Gottfridsson per.gottfridsson@technogarden.se Jobbnummer
9663184