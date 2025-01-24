Manager - R&D Central Accounting
2025-01-24
We are looking for a driven leader to a new team within Industrial Operation Accounting Services, within Corporate Control, located in Södertälje. In the role you will be responsible for Accounting and Reporting for Traton Group R&D.
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
The Industrial Operation Accounting Services
Scania's Industrial Operations Accounting Services is a dynamic and forward-thinking department that aims to be an agile and efficient finance organization. Our goal is to meet both future business requirements and employee needs through harmonization and digitalization. We have embarked on a substantial change program that began in 2019 and has already yielded impressive results, including the implementation of new support tools and the establishment of harmonized processes.
Today IO Accounting Services provides qualitative accounting services to business units within Industrial Operations for a range of accounting processes. We are also deeply involved in the broad finance transformation that includes shift over to SAP and other related systems and processes.
Job Responsibilities
Traton Group R&D is currently subject to a re organization and will be divided into three business areas. In this role you will be responsible for Accounting & Reporting activities for all three:
Global Product Management (GPM)
Traton Modular System (TMS)
Brand Identity Development (BID)
You will lead a team of 4 persons and together form and develop processes for the newly organized function. Support to the different business areas is important and collaboration with controller organizations in all three areas is a natural part of the work and you will drive change initiatives together with them.
Your team will be responsible for RnD accounting activities within Traton AB as well as in Scania CV AB including monthly reporting to both Scania and Traton. You will be responsible for all statutory work related to Traton AB.
You will contribute in the strategic work in order to realize the IO Accounting Services objectives as well as assuring work in accordance with established KPIs, standards, procedures and applicable laws.
You will report to the Head of IO Accounting Services (line manager) and will be part of the IO Accounting Services management team. You will have a functional reporting line to Traton Group Accounting.
Who You Are
We are looking for a candidate that has a bachelor's degree in business administration & economics or equivalent work experience. You have solid knowledge from Accounting & Reporting processes as well as proven leadership and change management experience. In this role you need excellent communication and presentation skills as well as being fluent in English. You are skilled in both IFRS and Swedish GAAP
You have proven leadership skills and a genuine passion to drive initiatives in order to get the new function up and running. We believe that you can motivate and coach others.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-07. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
