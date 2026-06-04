Manager - Product Info Services
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for an ambitious leader who wants to lead a strategic domain and grow with it. As Manager of Product Info Services, you will set the direction for the systems and APIs that power Axis' central product databases and automate product information flows across our company. Your team's work ripples outward - the product specifications and digital assets you deliver feed directly into our R&D, Operation as well as global sales and marketing engine, making your decisions visible at company level.
The team delivers high-quality solutions that directly impact Axis' customers and partners. You'll report to the Director of Data-Driven Architecture within Information Systems, under the CIO - placing you at the intersection of technology strategy and business executions.
Who is Your Future Team?
You join a tight management team for Data-Driven Architecture - a peer group of leaders across Integration & Automation, User Services, Digital Marketing Performance, Business Intelligence, Software Info Services, and Generative AI. This isn't siloed work: you'll shape strategy together, challenge each other's thinking, and co-own Axis' Data-Driven Agenda as the company pushes deeper into AI, data, and automation.
Your team is around ten people - a mix of front-end, back-end, and database specialists based at Axis' headquarters in Lund. You'll set the technical and cultural direction, build a high-performing engineering group, and ensure the services you own are future-proof and tightly aligned with Axis' strategic goals.
What Will You Do?
As part of the management team, you'll have a direct hand in shaping Axis's innovation capabilities in data and AI. In your own team you create the conditions for people to grow, perform, and take pride in what they build.
Your responsibilities include:
Co-driving strategy and priorities in the Data-Driven Architecture management team.
Owning and evolving the strategic roadmap for Product Info Services - from vision to execution.
Leading your team day-to-day - planning, coaching, salary reviews, and building the next generation of talent.
Building strong company-wide networks to support your team's initiatives.
Thinking and acting like an entrepreneur - spotting opportunities, challenging the status quo, and driving measurable improvement.
Shaping an organization built for continuous improvement, scalability, and operational excellence.
Who Are We Looking For?
We're looking for someone who identifies as a leader first - someone with the ambition to shape a domain, not just manage one. You bring genuine knowledge about technology, software architecture, and data, paired with the drive to build teams that outperform expectations. We value potential and leadership with some years of management experience combined with the right mindset. This matters more than decades in the chair. You are analytical, structured, and entrepreneurial, with an eagerness to strengthen Axis' culture of innovation and collaboration.
We'd Love to See That You Have:
A relevant university degree (master's is desired but drive and demonstrated capability matter even more).
A solid understanding of enterprise APIs, applications, and databases - enough to set direction and make sound technical trade-offs.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
A track record of building high performing teams - where people grow and results follow.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Thomas Sandelius at +46 46 272 18 00 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9946876