Manager - Information Technology
2025-04-13
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Within the domain of Automated Driving, we are developing the transport solutions for the future. We are now seeking a first-line manager for the unit Cloud Engineering Configuration Tools, part of the section Data Science & Cloud Engineering. This unit contributes to our autonomous transport solutions by developing cloud-based systems (AWS) for automated, optimized, and safe vehicle control and monitoring. We work closely with other development sites in the TRATON group, in a global development flow.
Job Responsibilities
• Lead and manage multiple teams, creating an environment of respect, accountability, and collaboration.
• Ensure that the group has the necessary resources and skills to perform their tasks effectively.
• Recruit new team members and coach the group to work proactively on competence development and growth.
• Continually work within the group on workflow improvements and guide them to develop and present solutions when issues arise.
• Create networks and collaborate with relevant groups within ATS.
• Collaborate with other group managers within ATS to ensure alignment of activities to support business plans.
• Set the technical vision for the group and empower them to deliver.
Who You Are
You are a responsive and accessible leader who values collaboration. You thrive in complexity and manage ambiguity effectively. Together with your team, you drive technical development forward. You grow with responsibility and have a holistic approach to challenges. You are passionate about your work and manage change in a sustainable manner. As this is a highly technical area, you are curious and interested in understanding the domain challenges from an overall perspective.
You have leadership experience and an academic background that matches our domain, at least at a M.Sc. level. It is highly meritorious if you have experience as a line manager, leading development teams in a related field.
Who We Are
We are Scania R&D, a leading organization in the transport solutions industry and part of TRATON Group. Our mission is to provide complete and sustainable transport solutions. We value innovation, integrity, and excellence, and we are committed to creating a positive impact in our community and beyond. Join us and be part of a team dedicated to making a difference.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-25.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
For additional information, please contact Per Sahlholm, Head of Data Science & Cloud Engineering, at 08-553 891 29 or per.sahlholm@scania.com
.
