Mait Engineer For Beyond Gravity Linköping
2026-01-12
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Crew
Our production team at our brand-new factory in Linköping currently consists of around 30 dedicated people. We come from different backgrounds, which allows us to complement each other and benefit from each other's experiences. Here, we are a team that enjoys taking initiative and solving problems together. Since we are still building up our production, we have great opportunities to influence and improve the way we work - perfect for those who like to be involved and make an impact from the start! We have an open and inclusive work environment, where all ideas are welcomed and utilized as we build the future of space production together.
Your Mission
We at MAIT (Manufacturing Prepare) are the link between design and production and based on existing drawings and EBOM, we are creating/generate the MBOMs (Manufacturing Bill Of Material) and also the BOPs (Bill Of Process) with accompanying work instructions, which then form the base for the manufacturing order created by the planning department.
Secure we meet customer expectations and contract requirements (focus on prepare tasks in projects)
Develop a close collaboration with other departments to secure smooth processes internally (mainly Design, Planning, Purchase, Production, Test and Quality)
Coordinating information internally to secure all departments have the right information and products at the right time.
Participate in quality improvement actions and developing internal processes
Studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists
The position requires the ability to work both with administration and being present in the assembly production
Your Story
Must's:
High school diploma or equivalent, within the technical field
A few years work experience from similar position/production of mechanical products
Experience with studying assembly instructions and blueprint specifications
Nice to have's:
Experience from working with Teamcenter, SAP, or similar system
Experience from project driven organization within similar industry as Beyond Gravity
Experience from assembly and planning
Good knowledge of lean working methods
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 28/02/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Erik Olsson | Erik.Olsson@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
