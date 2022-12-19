Maintenance Planning Developer
2022-12-19
Are you the future of energy?
Our mission is to bring on a brighter future fueled by recyclable, rechargeable batteries made from renewable energy. It's an extraordinary venture, currently involving thousands of people from countless academic backgrounds.
Currently we're looking for a Maintenance Planner to join our team in Northvolt Labs who will plan preventive maintenance works, monitor, and execute maintenance program to minimize equipment breakdowns.
Join us work side by side with colleagues from all over the world. Together, let's enable the future of energy!
The role
• Support in developing and optimize maintenance plans for equipment.
• Train others in maintenance specific tasks.
• Planning and scheduling work to maintain reliability of equipment.
• Supports ordering parts and procures required outside services, as needed.
• Follow up on performance of reliability of the equipment.
• Manages refurbishment process.
• Eliminating potential delays through planning and coordination of labor.
• Development of maintenance plan.
• Plans execution of corrective maintenance with close cooperation with operations.
• Responsible for larger reinvestments when needed.
• Set up long term maintenance activities.
• Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Specific Skills/Abilities for a future Northvolter
Excellent English written and oral skills, other languages like Swedish are meritorious
Bachelor degree in Engineering or similar work experience
At least 2 years of experience on a similar position in a production company
Highly organized and result-driven
Practical knowledge of MS Word, Excel & PowerPoint
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Has a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose-driven
