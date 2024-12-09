Maintenance manager
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
DRI Maintenance manager
The DRI Maintenance Manager is responsible for managing and control all mechanical maintenance activities that will be done by Mechanical Maintenance Engineers and staff to ensure the provision of cost effective, proactive maintenance and engineering services that meet the current and future needs of the production process and hence support the achievement of corporate objectives.
As a DRI maintenance manager you will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We're leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations."
Responsibilities:
Lead and develop a diverse, high-performing maintenance team, ensuring optimized plant operations and a strong safety culture across all activities.
Oversee the planning and execution of preventative and breakdown maintenance for critical equipment (e.g., HBI machines, compressors, hydraulic systems) to minimize downtime and ensure operational efficiency.
Identify, design, and implement technical improvements for plant systems, driving continuous optimization of equipment reliability and process performance.
Monitor team performance, providing technical guidance and leadership to ensure the achievement of maintenance and production objectives.
Manage maintenance budgets and performance metrics, driving cost-effective operations and evaluating new technologies to enhance plant reliability and minimize downtime.
Spearhead technical development initiatives, including import substitution for spare parts, to improve equipment availability, reduce costs, and ensure long-term operational sustainability.
This position includes people management responsibilities, such as hiring, performance management, task allocation, disciplinary actions, time management, and expense approval, ensuring effective leadership and oversight of direct reports.
Qualifications and Experience
Master/ at least Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering.
Extensive & relevant experience of working as a Maintenance Manager in a DRI Plant which produces both HBI & HDRI or at least HBI.
Experience in greenfield projects, startups or commissioning. .
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001
Competences and skills
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You also possess:
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Exemplary technical writing ability.
Proficiency in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc.
Familiarity with relevant industry regulations and standards.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered an advantage.
Self-motivated and possessing the ability to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintaining an encouraging attitude toward colleagues and team members.
Proactive and maintaining a high level of organization.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
Extensive leadership experience as a Maintenance Manager, preferably in a plant producing HBI and HDRI, or similar products, with a strong focus on managing and leading maintenance teams in high-demand industrial environments.
You must be able to work under pressure and prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer. You have the ability to move around an industrial plant site, including climbing inside and around structures and equipment
Location: Boden, Sweden.
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
