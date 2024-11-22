Maintenance Improvement Engineer
2024-11-22
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Maintenance Improvement Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Maintenance Improvement Engineer will run improvements for key areas of maintenance, ensuring progress aligns with overall maintenance roadmap. Serve as key position holder for implementation and development of new maintenance tools, processes, and systems for entire plant.
Key responsibilities
Support Northvolt Ett with identification of improvements, development, and long-term implementation of processes and best practices in maintenance.
Assist Maintenance & Production Management together with Technical Administration team in creating and implementing documented processes aligned with business goals and shop floor needs (KPI Driven).
Follow up on actions from inspections and audits related to maintenance, ensuring completion and effectiveness.
Recommend, track, and develop systems for Maintenance KPI reporting and analysis to enhance efficiency and reduce downtime.
Develop or improve tools and systems for KPI reporting and analysis required within automotive standards.
Lead projects related to improvement skills together with other areas project managers within the maintenance and facility field.
Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Comply with all health and safety regulations and practices on site.
Cooperate cross-functionally across different departments and facilities to accelerate improvement and know-how transfer. With the aim to provide insights to design team, process engineering, and purchasing when ordering new machine and equipment.
Drive towards Smart Maintenance and learning organization through data-driven approaches to increase cost efficiency and organizational effectiveness at all levels of the maintenance organization.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree, Master 's degree or with similar proven competence.
Experience as a Maintenance engineer (essential).
Fluency in English
Advanced computer knowledge (Analytics, data visuals, Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 2 years.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Specific skills
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic.
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
Solid understanding of health and safety regulations and practices.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Works well under pressure and meets tight deadlines.
Personal success factors
Strong Ethical Standards
Safety-First mindset.
Communicative and "likeable" personality.
Excellent time management skills.
Analytical and Critical Thinking.
Attention to Detail.
Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.
Highly organized and result driven.
Service-minded and determined to create a great working environment.
Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
SKELLEFTEÅ
