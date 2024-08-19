Maintenance Automation Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tanum Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tanum
2024-08-19
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Karlshamn
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we innovate to provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries, while striving to reduce our environmental footprint.
Within the department Packaging Solutions Additional Material, we are currently looking for an experienced Maintenance Automation Engineer to strengthen our capabilities in the field of automation. The local production support team consists of process engineers supported by a skilled maintenance team.
At the factory in Fjällbacka, we are approximately 80 highly skilled employees, and we are really looking forward to welcoming another one. We work according to World Class Manufacturing (TPM) principles and have high level of operator autonomy in our teams.
Did you know that Fjällbacka is the only site in Tetra Pak worldwide that is producing plastic sealing strips and inside film for our packages? This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to be part of this production - imagine being part of something so unique!
This is a permanent position located in Fjällbacka on the beautiful Swedish west coast. In 1,5h drive by car, you will reach two major cities, Oslo in the north and Göteborg in the south. The great outdoor adventures are just outside the factory gate!
What you will do
As our new colleague, you will:
Be responsible for Operational Technology (OT-Security).
Be responsible for auxiliary equipment Life Cycle Management.
Be technically responsible for our automation systems.
Run automation improvement projects.
Identify, analyse and solve automation issues in production machines.
Support local projects with automation related security solutions.
Develop and maintain standards and train operators.
We believe you have
At least 5 years working experience as an Automation Engineer.
A background in engineering and/or a technical degree in the field of automation.
Good knowledge of automation systems in general and documented knowledge about:
Siemens PLC (TIA & S7)
Siemens Drives (Sinamics)
Siemens HMI (WinCC/WinCC comfort)
Profinet networks, hardware and software
Basic electrical training.
Knowledge in CAD software, e.g. AutoCad EL, EPLAN, ELPROCAD or similar.
Knowledge in improvement-, and problem solving (TPM/LEAN) analysis and tools.
Good understanding of process parameters measurement and improvement techniques.
Proficient English, written and spoken, good level of Swedish, written and spoken.
To be successful in this role we believe you have a curious mindset with good collaboration and communication skills combined with solid strategic thinking. As a person you always have a positive attitude and like to work together with your colleagues. You have a drive to continuously develop yourself, to see others grow and gaining new knowledge. You like to work with and have experience of practical hands-on work in technical systems. With the base in Fjällbacka, we believe that you have at least drivers licence B.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-09-02
To know more about the position contact manager Christian Karlsson at +46 46 36 27 04
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Tanumsvägen 4 (visa karta
)
457 40 FJÄLLBACKA Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8848579