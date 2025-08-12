Machine Safety Engineer
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The General Safety Team is one of three teams in the Safety Group.
The team currently consists of five permanently hired experts who collectively manage fire safety, chemical safety, shell protection and security, work environment safety and environmental safety at the MAX IV Laboratory. The team is now looking to employ an expert within machine safety.
As the machine safety engineer, you will complement the team's broad safety expertise with your specialist knowledge. You will collaborate closely with engineers, researchers and technical staff across the facility, supporting safe design, procurement and commissioning of equipment. Together with your colleagues, you will contribute to developing and maintaining a proactive and integrated safety culture at MAX IV.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a machine safety engineer who will take the lead in ensuring the safety of scientific equipment in a world-class research environment. This is an exciting opportunity to apply your expertise in machine safety and functional safety in a highly technical setting, supporting innovative science and engineering teams and contributing to the development of cutting-edge scientific infrastructure. You will play a key role in shaping safety practices from early design to final implementation and help ensure compliance with European safety standards as part of our mission to enable world-leading research.
Your main work tasks will be
- Take lead in assessing machine safety at MAX IV Laboratory and implementing necessary adaptations to equipment and systems, ensuring compliance with applicable regulations and standards
- Coordinate the machine safety working group at MAX IV
- Lead the CE marking process for scientific equipment developed at the facility
- Conduct and document risk analyses with a focus on machine safety
- Compile and maintain technical files for equipment developed at MAX IV
- Issue Declarations of Conformity for in-house developed equipment
- Participate in regular safety audits with a focus on machine safety
- Provide guidance to engineering and technical teams on integrating safety by design during early phases in the development process
- Support the implementation of risk mitigation measures through design choices, component selection, and appropriate safeguarding strategies
- Develop plans and procedures for annual maintenance in collaboration with relevant experts in other safety or technical areas.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- An engineering degree in mechanical engineering or another relevant discipline
- At least three years of professional experience working with machine safety
- Knowledge and experience with the Machinery Directive, as well as a solid understanding of how to implement functional safety in systems involving moving machinery
- Proven experience in developing and validating functional safety systems, including evaluation, testing, and documentation, in industrial or scientific environments
- Experience working in technical projects and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams
- Experience reviewing equipment, such as conveyance systems and machinery, for appropriate guarding, interlocks, and safety features
- Demonstrated experience with the CE marking process, including preparation of Technical Files and issuing Declarations of Conformity
Below are seen as merits
- Experience in project management, including coordinating cross-functional teams and managing timelines.Experience collaborating with scientists, engineers, and project managers in a research or technical environment
- Familiarity with relevant functional safety standards such as EN ISO 13849, EN 62061, or IEC 61508
- Knowledge of control systems, PLC programming, or automation technologies
- Experience working in large-scale scientific or industrial facilities
- Practical understanding of risk assessment tools and software
- Proficiency in technical documentation and report writing
- Fluency in Swedish.
As a person you are proactive and confident in working both independently and collaboratively within multidisciplinary teams. You communicate clearly and enjoy building relationships across different functions. You are structured, quality-conscious, and detail-oriented, with a strong commitment to safety and compliance. You approach challenges thoughtfully and creatively, using your problem-solving skills effectively. A good command of written and spoken English is required.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
