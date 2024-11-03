Machine Learning Engineer in Computer Vision
Weon Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Weon Galaxy AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a skilled Machine Learning Engineer with a theoretical background and a fundamental understanding of machine learning implementations, including the strengths and limitations of different approaches. The ideal candidate should have +3 years of experience from implementing machine learning models, primarily within computer vision
This role requires substantial independence, as our startup environment demands that individuals take their own initiatives and contribute not only on a technical level but also to the conceptual development of our solutions. In addition to strong software engineering skills, the ideal candidate should have a history of successfully delivering machine learning solutions from initial concept through to deployment. They should be comfortable with both hands-on implementation and higher-level strategic thinking, helping shape the direction of our entire tech stack.
Qualifications:
Expertise in machine learning libraries and tools necessary to deploy machine learning solutions
Proficient in Python and associated libraries (e.g. Torch, Cuda)
General software knowledge such as Linux proficiency and Git
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics or similar Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-03
E-post: info@weon.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Weon Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559392-0506) Jobbnummer
8991113